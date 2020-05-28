CBS News Chicago Layoffs Rattle Journalists: ‘A Crying Shame’

Journalists and observers reacted online Wednesday and Thursday to layoffs at CBS News, particularly those at local affiliate WBBM-Channel 2 in Chicago. Among those laid off was reporter Pam Zekman, who had been at the station for nearly 40 years.
“Legend. Damn. Most valuable internship I had, working in Pam Zekman‘s investigative unit. Learned how to spot BS, read a court case quickly, chase loafing city workers and outwork interns from snotty Medill,” wrote Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch after reading Robert Feder’s report that Zekman was among those cut.
“Best part: She treated a 21-year-old kid like he was part of the team,” Couch added.
NPR’s Carrie Johnson called Zekman’s inclusion in the layoffs “a crying shame” and wrote, “I grew up watching her marvelous reporting.”
Representatives for CBS News did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the layoffs, which took place earlier this week as ViacomCBS rolled out a plan to institute another round of layoffs, this time will impacting CBS Entertainment Group.
“We are restructuring various operations at CBS as part our ongoing integration with Viacom, and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19,” said a CBS spokesperson. “Our thoughts today are with our departing colleagues for their friendship, service and many important contributions to CBS.”
Local newspapers and digital media outlets have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis and associated shutdown of businesses, which has led to a stall in advertising revenue. CBSViacom’s mid-pandemic layoffs, attributed partially to “changes … related to COVID-19,” mark some of the very first in the television industry. Notably, it was local newspapers and outlets like Feder’s website in Chicago and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that broke the news of which affiliate anchors were let go.
NBC News’ Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani posted a reflection Thursday: “Thinking of my friends @CBSNews today going through layoffs. Just all so brutal what’s happening to our industry (and many others) during these difficult times.”
All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown
When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.
Closed: "Hangmen"
Martin McDonagh’s new comedy, starring Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") and Mark Addy ("Game of Thrones"), announced March 20 it would not reopen after playing 13 preview performances ahead of an expected March 19 official opening.
Closed: "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
The revival of Edward Albee's classic drama, starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, had played just nine preview performances before Broadway went dark. With the scheduled April 9 official opening off the table, producers decided to close the show on March 21.
Postponed: "Flying Over Sunset"
The new musical by composer Tom Kitt ("Next to Normal," pictured), lyricist Michael Korie ("Grey Gardens") and book writer James Lapine ("Into the Woods") was scheduled to begin performances on March 12 ahead of an official April 16 opening. On March 24 the Lincoln Center Theater announced the show's opening would be pushed to the fall.
Postponed: "Birthday Candles"
Noah Haidle's play, starring Debra Messing and Andre Braugher, was due to begin performances in early April. But on March 25, Roundabout Theatre Company announced it would open this fall instead.
Postponed: "Caroline, or Change"
Roundabout also delayed the opening of its revival of the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical "Caroline, or Change," starring Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. The show had been set for an April 7 opening at Studio 54.
Postponed: "How I Learned to Drive"
Manhattan Theatre Club announced on April 7 it was postponing a Mary-Louise Parker-led revival of "How I Learned to Drive" to the 2020-21 season. The Pulitzer-winning drama, with David Morse as co-star, was due to open April 22, just before the cutoff for this year's Tony Awards.
Closed: "Beetlejuice"
The Tony-nominated musical was being evicted from the Winter Garden Theatre on June 6 (even though ticket sales had dramatically improved over the fall and winter). Now producers are hoping to find a new theater when Broadway opens up, though there's no guarantee that will happen. The adaptation of Tim Burton's 1988 movie played played 27 previews and 366 regular performances.
Postponed: "Plaza Suite"
A new revival of Neil Simon's comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will now play March 19, 2021 through July 18, 2021. The show had been expected to begin previews at the Hudson Theater on March 13, the day after theaters were shut down.
Postponed: "MJ"
The new Michael Jackson musical, starring Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as the late King of Pop, had been planning to begin performances in July for an August opening. But now it's pushed back its debut to next spring, with a new opening night set for April 15, 2021.
Closed: "Frozen"
Disney's stage version of the animated hit "Frozen" became the first long-running show to close due to the pandemic. The Tony-nominated show opened in March 2018 and played 825 performances and 26 previews.
Postponed: The Tony Awards
Since there's no word yet on when Broadway performances might resume, the Broadway League on March 25 indefinitely postponed this year's Tony Awards, which had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.
