CBS News Chicago Layoffs Rattle Journalists: ‘A Crying Shame’

Veteran investigative reporter Pam Zekman was laid off after nearly 40 years with WBBM-Channel 2

| May 28, 2020 @ 9:27 AM Last Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 9:29 AM
how to stream cbs news super tuesday democratic primary coverage live

Journalists and observers reacted online Wednesday and Thursday to layoffs at CBS News, particularly those at local affiliate WBBM-Channel 2 in Chicago. Among those laid off was reporter Pam Zekman, who had been at the station for nearly 40 years.

Legend. Damn. Most valuable internship I had, working in Pam Zekman‘s investigative unit. Learned how to spot BS, read a court case quickly, chase loafing city workers and outwork interns from snotty Medill,” wrote Lansing State Journal’s Graham Couch after reading Robert Feder’s report that Zekman was among those cut.

“Best part: She treated a 21-year-old kid like he was part of the team,” Couch added. 

Also Read: ViacomCBS Lays Off Employees at CBS Entertainment Group

NPR’s Carrie Johnson called Zekman’s inclusion in the layoffs “a crying shame” and wrote, “I grew up watching her marvelous reporting.”

Representatives for CBS News did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the layoffs, which took place earlier this week as ViacomCBS rolled out a plan to institute another round of layoffs, this time will impacting CBS Entertainment Group.

“We are restructuring various operations at CBS as part our ongoing integration with Viacom, and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19,” said a CBS spokesperson. “Our thoughts today are with our departing colleagues for their friendship, service and many important contributions to CBS.”

Local newspapers and digital media outlets have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis and associated shutdown of businesses, which has led to a stall in advertising revenue. CBSViacom’s mid-pandemic layoffs, attributed partially to “changes … related to COVID-19,” mark some of the very first in the television industry. Notably, it was local newspapers and outlets like Feder’s website in Chicago and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that broke the news of which affiliate anchors were let go.

NBC News’ Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani posted a reflection Thursday: “Thinking of my friends @CBSNews today going through layoffs. Just all so brutal what’s happening to our industry (and many others) during these difficult times.”

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus
  • hangmen dan stevens
  • Laurie Metcalf
  • tom kitt
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change
  • mary louise parker billions
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • tony awards
1 of 12

Disney’s “Frozen” is the latest affected

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE