CD Projekt Red Delays ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Game Release Again

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will now debut in November this year

| June 18, 2020 @ 10:05 AM

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in "Cyberpunk 2077." Photo: CD Projekt Red

Polish game developer CD Projekt Red pushed back the release date for its upcoming “Cyberpunk 2077” game starring Keanu Reeves from September to November of this year, and said it needs more time to test for bugs.

“‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is finished both content and gameplay-wise,” CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwinski and studio head Adam Badowski wrote in a joint statement Thursday. “The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer — it’s all there. But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs,” Iwinski and Badowski said.

This isn’t the first time “Cyberpunk 2077” has been delayed since its dramatic reveal at E3 in Los Angeles last year. The futuristic game was originally scheduled to ship in April, but CD Projekt Red delayed that to the previously planned September release to continue polishing and play testing the game — at the time the studio said it wanted “Cyberpunk 2077” to be its “crowning achievement for this generation.”

The futuristic role-playing “Cyberpunk 2077” game is an adaptation of the existing dystopian tabletop game series of the same name and written by Mike Pondsmith. Players will move through the game as a mercenary named V  with mechanic cyberware implants that allow him to alter his abilities — and explore six distinct regions of an open-world map of a fictional Night City, Calif. The game features “Matrix” leading man Keanu Reeves as V’s companion Johnny Silverhand, who helps V navigate the world

Reporters worldwide begin testing the game this week, regardless of its rough edges, CD Projekt said. “We are eager (and quite stressed) to hear their opinions, as well as see your reactions when they publish their previews.”

