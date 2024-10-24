Chad Michael Murray Strips to Save Christmas in Netflix’s ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ Trailer

Chad Michael Murray is stripping down to save Christmas in the trailer for Netflix’s new holiday movie “The Merry Gentlemen.”

In the trailer for the movie, which debuts Nov. 20 on Netflix, a former big-city dancer (Britt Robertson) decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save her parents’ small-town performing venue, called the Rhythm Room, which she explains used to be a Christmas staple that is town on “life support.”

“We are gonna make this show something truly special — something this town has never seen before. Who’s ready to make some Christmas magic?” she asks her potential dancers, who she struggles to convince to participate.

“There’s gotta be a way to get people excited about this place again,” Robertson’s Ashley laments to Murray’s Luke, who responds, “And you think male strippers are the answer?” before Ashley clarifies that the perform is considered a male dance revue, consisting of men taking their shirts — not their pants — off.

As preparations for the show heat up as the crew attempts to save the Rhythm Room before Christmas, sparks begin to fly between Ashley and Luke, with Ashley reminding an eager tailor “his eyes are up there.”

In addition to Robertson and Murray, “The Merry Gentlemen” stars Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes and Marc Anthony Samuel.

Sokoloff wrote the script for the new movie, while Peter Sullivan directed as well as executive produced the film alongside Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz and Brian Nolan.

“The Merry Gentlemen” is just one of the lighter fare Christmas flicks Netflix will be rolling out throughout the holiday season, with Christina Milian and Devale Ellis starring in “Meet Me Next Christmas,” which centers on the race to make it to a sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert. Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson and Joe Lo Truglio will also star in “Hot Frosty,” which sees a snowman come to life.

“The Merry Gentlemen” will begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 20.