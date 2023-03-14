ABC has crowned Charity Lawson as the next Bachelorette for the franchise’s 20th season, the network announced during Tuesday night’s “Women Tell All.”

The Georgia native was sent home following a heartbreaking breakup after her hometown date with Bachelor Zach Shallcross in Monday night’s episode, but now the 27-year-old will continue her journey for love with new suitors when the series returns this summer.

Hailing from Columbus, Georgia, Charity works as a child and family therapist after receiving her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. With parents who have been married over 47 years, Charity has had confidence instilled in her from a young age to know her worth and is seeking a empathetic, honest partner.

The Bachelor nation favorite was a frontrunner during Zach’s season of “The Bachelor,” making it to the final four women and exiting just before Fantasy Suites.

Charity’s season of “The Bachelorette” will likely see the return of her brother, who asked the tough but necessary questions on her hometown date with Zach, reminding his sister of the other women vying for Zach’s love and asking her if she was prepared to go through heartbreak again.

After a dramatic reunion between Zach and frontrunners Charity, Brooklyn and Kat, “The Bachelor” will return to Zach’s love story with his remaining three women, Kaity, Ariel and Gabi, as the show airs the show’s signature Fantasy Suite week on Monday, March 20.

“The Bachelor” is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.