With a potential proposal just weeks away, Charity’s family is asking the tough but necessary questions on her hometown date on “The Bachelor.”

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, Charity and Zach catch up with Charity’s family and friends, recalling their sprawling journey for love that has transported them from the Bahamas to London to Estonia, where the pair had their first one-on-one date. Despite their natural chemistry and excitement, doubt starts to creep into the mind of Charity’s closest confidant — her brother.

“Zach seems like a standup guy, but, as a brother, I’m overprotective of my sister because she deserves the best,” Charity’s brother says in the clip.

“What about Zach has been different than the guys that you’ve dated in the past?” Charity’s brother asks his sister when the sibling duo has some alone time.

“He’s confident in who he is as a person,” Charity responds. “He’s incredibly emotionally intelligent.”

After affirming those positive qualities, he points out the elephant in the room: “There’s other women involved in this.”

“Yeah,” Charity confirms as reality sets in and she begins to tear up.

“Are you prepared to go through heartbreak again?” Her brother continues, adding “when it happened before I didn’t know if you were gonna be OK.”

“I don’t like seeing you like that,” he says as his voice begins to break.

“My brother is my best friend and he’s been my rock through heartbreaks and he asked me, like, difficult questions,” Charity says in the clip, which you can watch at the top of this post. “I don’t want to get heartbroken again.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available the next day on-demand and on Hulu.