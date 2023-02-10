Just four weeks into his journey as “The Bachelor,” Zach Shallcross is plunging into the depths of the love in his first one on one date with Katherine.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap of Monday’s upcoming episode, Zach is in disbelief ahead of his seaside date with Katherine, who Zach fondly calls Kat, stunned that he gets to spend the day with her. “She’s so fun and she’s great to be around, but its almost like a little bit of me asks like, ‘why is she here?’” Zach says in the clip. “You’re really dating me? Like, me?”

As the two head out to sea for an underwater adventure, Zach takes an advantage of the prime opportunity to lather Katherine up with sunscreen — under the guise of “safety first,” of course. “Sun is no joke,” he says before the pair share a kiss.

After the pair shake off the nerves in a slightly awkward dance, the couple gears up with snorkels and flippers and jumps into the ocean to explore an underwater sculpture garden. “I’m doing things I’ve never done before but with so much ease,” Katherine says in the video. “We’re like snorkeling and seeing all these sculptures, which is so much fun and out of my comfort zone for sure.”

“Holding hands with Zach, it feels like our fire just keeps building, and it doesn’t feel like the flame is ever gonna go out,” Katherine said.

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available on demand and on Hulu the day after its premiere.