Radio host and comedian Charlamagne Tha God said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the 2024 presidential election is between Donald Trump, who he said was a crook, and President biden, who “has no main character energy.” Charlamagne described the race as being between “the cowards” of the Democratic Party, “the crooks” of the Republicans and “the couch,” pointing to voter apathy.

He said that Democrats are cowards “because they don’t fight hard enough on anything.” Meanwhile, Republicans are being led by Trump, who Charlamagne described as “a threat to democracy.” But he thinks “the couch” might really win the race.

On voter apathy, he added, “And that’s what everybody is up against in 2024. And right now… right now, it feels like the couch is going to win. I don’t who that benefits, you know, by the couch winning… but it feels like the couch is going to win.”

Charlamagne has a long history of talking about politics and is well-versed in the ins and outs of the arena. He’s done a series of runs guest hosting on “The Daily Show” and his radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” commands millions of listeners a day. His audience is diverse and educated — exactly the audience Democrats have pursued, as cohost Jonathan Karl wrly pointed out.

“My audience — I feel like my audience is America,” Charlamagne explained. “And when I’m out and about, you know, just walking in the street or people are calling into the radio station … nobody is inspired by the upcoming election.”

“You know, like nobody wants to see the rematch between Biden and Trump, and that’s what makes me feel like the couch is going to win. This is the first time in my life when people say things like, you know, this person is a threat to democracy. It’s absolutely true,” he added.

“And it’s mind-boggling to me that is taking it as serious as I feel like they should,” he continued. “We watched an attempted coup of this country happen on Jan. 6, and everybody’s acting like it was just a bunch of people wilding at spring break down in Florida. Like we literally watched people try to overthrow the government because they didn’t like the results of an election — led by a former president. If that doesn’t cause a sense of urgency in people, I don’t know what will.”

After Karl pointed out that Biden has often referenced the Jan. 6 insurrection in his speeches to highlight the danger posed to America by Trump, Charlamagne pointedly said that the message doesn’t hit with voters because “he’s just an uninspiring candidate.”

“There’s nothing about Joe Biden that makes you want to listen to him,” Charlamagne said. “That’s why he should be leaning on his vice president. Kamala Harris is way more charismatic. He should be leaning on other surrogates like Gavin Newsom or [Gov. Josh] Shapiro in Pennsylvania.”

“He should be leaning on people who are more inspiring than him, who are more charismatic than him. And he should just be, I guess, if you want to call it, the brains of the operation, behind the scenes. That sounds crazy that we’re saying that about the president of the United States of America, but he has no main character energy,” Charlamagne concluded.

After Karl asked about the negative feedback Charlamagne has received after he’s criticized the Biden administration, the radio host bluntly replied, “I think that’s the stupidest s–t ever … Because I feel like you should be able to criticize whoever your elected official is, right? And even if I do criticize them, I’m criticizing them because of what I see coming up in November.”

“I see what we’re facing,” Charlamagne said. “So what I’m saying to them is, where is the sense of urgency? You can’t keep saying that there’s a threat to democracy and democracy as we know it is going to be gone, but not act like it. And the other problem is they’ve always done this with every single Republican candidate. Since I’ve been alive. Whoever the Republican presidential candidate has been, they’ve demonized.”

Charlamagne declined to endorse either candidate, but made one thing clear: Donald Trump is “absolutely a threat” to democracy as we have known it. He later added, “So all you got to do at this point, I hate to say this, but why do we keep having to say this: pick your poison. One poison might send you to the hospital for a couple of days. The other one will absolutely kill.”

Watch the entire interview with Charlamagne Tha God in the video above.