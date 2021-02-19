Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Join Paul Feig’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington have joined the cast of Paul Feig’s upcoming film for Netflix, “The School for Good and Evil.”

The “Bridesmaids” director made the announcement on Twitter Friday. The movie is meant to debut on Netflix in 2022.

Feig’s “The School For Good and Evil” is based on Soman Chainani’s best-selling novel of the same name. David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) and Laura Solon (“Office Christmas Party,” “Let It Snow”) are adapting the screenplay.

“The School for Good and Evil” will follow best friends Sophie and Agatha, who are about to discover where fairy tale legacies go to school: The School for Good and Evil. Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School of Good and join alums like Cinderella and Snow White, while Agatha knows she’s fit for the Evil School. However, when their fortunes are reversed, their friendship is put to the test and the girls discover who they really are. Washington is playing the character Professor Dovey and Theron is playing Lady Lesso.

The book is the first of six in “The School For Good and Evil” series and was an instant New York Times bestseller. The series has sold over 2.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages. The final book in the series, “The School of Good and Evil: One True King,” was released by HarperCollins last summer.

Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer will produce, and the executive producers are Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen and Chainani.

Charlize Theron will next be seen in the “Fast & Furious” sequel “F9” and she had a big action hit for Netflix last year with “The Old Guard.” Kerry Washington stars in “Little Fires Everywhere” and was also seen in Netflix’s “The Prom” last year.

Feig most recently directed “Last Christmas” starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, as well as “A Simple Favor” starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.