Prompt engineers may be a human answer to AI's flaws.

ChatGPT Generates a New Job Title for Human Writers: ‘Prompt Engineer’

by | May 23, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

While some fear AI will trash creative careers, others may consider reinventing themselves as experts in getting the right output from the new tools

Hollywood writers are taking the threat of losing their jobs to AI seriously enough that it’s one of the reasons the WGA went on strike this month. But some creatives who are actively experimenting with tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT say the sometimes wacky results they get make them wonder if there isn’t an opportunity in finding just the right words to say to finicky machines.

Just as the web and search engines created new digital opportunities for wordsmiths, AI now promises to do the same. Some call the emerging field “prompt engineering” — in other words, twiddling with the textual inputs for AI chatbots until they cooperate and spit out the desired result.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

