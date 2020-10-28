Wait. Did the Governor of New York just ghost Chelsea Handler?

It’s not news that the comedian has a big ole’ crush on Gov. Andrew Cuomo — but she revealed some juicy new details on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” that has us wondering whether there might be a future in store for this potential celebrity couple.

According to Handler, she actually asked Gov. Cuomo on a date a few months ago, and he said yes… but then she never heard from him again.

The subject came up when co-host Sara Haines reminded Handler that the governor is scheduled to make an appearance on “The View” on Thursday, and teased Handler into talking about her crush on him while promising not to tell him anything she said.

“I do want you to follow up on something for me, ladies, if you don’t mind,” Handler said. “I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date. And he did say yes. And then I never heard from him.”

Queue the surprised and inquisitive looks from Haines, moderator Whoopi Goldberg, co-host Sunny Hostin, and guest-host Ana Navarro.

“Ah. So you’d like us to…?” Goldberg asked before Navarro cut in.

“You sound like you’re going to be very busy here saving the Republic,” Navarro joked. “And please, please, tell 50 [Cent] if he’s going to be joking around about supporting Trump, he might want to wait until after the election to tweet out such jokes, ’cause they ain’t very funny right now.”

Earlier this week, a Twitter conversation between Handler and her ex-boyfriend Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson went viral after the rapper said that he wanted to vote for Trump — prompting Handler to swoop in and urge him to come to his senses. She succeeded, because soon after, Jackson pulled a 180 and claimed to have “never liked Trump.”

Handler assured the ladies of “The View” Wednesday that the rapper is now firmly a Biden supporter.

Watch the clip above.