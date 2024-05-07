Eamonn Walker, who has played fire chief Wallace Boden on “Chicago Fire” for the past 12 years, is leaving the NBC series.

According to an individual familiar with production, it was the actor’s decision to leave the series. His character is not being killed off and is expected to return in upcoming episodes.

Boden, a longtime veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, often put his own career on the line for those under his command. The character, who also appeared on spin-offs “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.,” began as Battalion Chief of Battalion 25. In Season 10, he was promoted to Deputy District Chief and in Season 12, is in the running to be Deputy Fire Commissioner.

His character has been on a leave of absence, but will return in the Season 12 finale, which airs on May 22. Per NBC, in the finale, “Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner.”

The British actor previously played Kareem Said on HBO’s “Oz”— for which he won a CableACE award — Dr. Stephen Dakarai on “ER” and abolitionist Frederick Douglass in the BBC series “Copper.”

Walker’s films include “Lord of War,” “The Messenger,” “Unbreakable”,” “Tears of the Sun” and “The Company Men.” He also played blues legend Howlin’ Wolf in the 2008 film “Cadillac Records.”

Season 12 of “Chicago Fire” also saw the return of Taylor Kinney as firefighter Kelly Severide in the January 18 premiere. The actor, who played the character since Season 1, took a leave from the series for nearly a year for an unknown personal matter. During Boden’s absence, Severide took over his many duties.

Meanwhile, Kara Killmer, who played paramedic Sylvie Brett for 10 seasons, left the show in a February episode that saw her character getting married to Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Deadline first reported this story.