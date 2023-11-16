“Chicago Fire” star Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett in the firefighter NBC drama series, is set to make her exit in Season 12, TheWrap has learned.

There are no details about how many episodes the actress will be in, but she will likely appear in the beginning of the twelfth season. Killmer joined “Chicago Fire” in Season 3 and has appeared in 193 episodes as paramedic Sylvie Killmer. Her character has also shown up in the “One Chicago” franchise spinoffs, “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”

Killmer’s exit comes after her character’s boyfriend, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), left the show during Season 10. But the cast will be bringing back “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide. The actor is circling back to the show after sharing he’d be taking a hiatus for a personal matter earlier this year.

“Chicago Fire” premiered on Oct. 12, 2012. Its Season 12 was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “Chicago Fire” centers on a group of firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics who serve their communities from Chicago Firehouse 51.