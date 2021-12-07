Chris Cuomo’s Upcoming Book Scrapped by HarperCollins

HarperCollins has scrubbed plans to release a forthcoming book by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

“Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” read a Tuesday statement from a representative for Custom House, a division of the publisher that bills itself as a “curated line of thought-provoking nonfiction and distinguished literary fiction.”

“Deep Denial” was slated for a fall 2022 release.

On Monday, Cuomo announced he was halting his SiriusXM radio show. That news came just two days after CNN fired him.

Cuomo was fired Saturday amid an investigation into his involvement in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during the onslaught of sexual harassment accusations against the politician. The week prior, the newsman was suspended by CNN as the network undertook an investigation.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” the cable news company said in a statement at the time. “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

During a Tuesday staff town hall, CNN boss Jeff Zucker said he was “comfortable” with how Cuomo’s firing went and noted that CNN had given the 9 p.m. ET anchor a chance to take a leave of absence when initial reports of his efforts to help his brother emerged. Cuomo, Zucker said, declined.