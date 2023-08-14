A new generation of the “Chrisley Knows Best” family will lead an upcoming unscripted docuseries announced by Scout Productions Monday.

The untitled series will follow Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley after their parents — reality stars Todd and Julie of “Chrisley Knows Best” — were sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud in November 2022. There is no network attached to distribute the show yet.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions,” Savannah Chrisley said in a press release obtained by TheWrap. “They’re ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. “We’re so happy to be back.”

Developed by the producers at Scout Productions (“Queer Eye,” “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,” “Legendary”), the new series will capture the Chrisley family through an honest lens as they move forward in the aftermath of their family’s legal troubles.

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” said Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams will executive produce the series, which is currently in development.

Self-made, Atlanta-based millionaire Todd Chrisley, whose given first name is Michael, started out in real estate before pivoting to reality TV once the 2008 recession hit Chrisley Asset Management. Julie Chrisley is Todd’s second wife, and the couple received a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. In November, Todd received a 12-year sentence, while Julie received seven years. Each parent also received a 16-month probation.

Kyle Chrisley, son of Todd, was arrested in March for aggravated assault at his workplace. “Chrisley Knows Best” ran for nine seasons, with a tenth season renewal, before Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison.