Todd Chrisley’s Son, Kyle, Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Police have arrested “Chrisley Knows Best” reality star Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle, for aggravated assault over an incident that took place at his job.

On Tuesday, police in Tennessee took Kyle Chrisley, 32, into custody on a warrant for aggravated assault after he allegedly“was involved in a physical altercation with a supervisor,” per a statement from police in Smyrna, Tennessee. At some point, Kyle pulled out a “fixed blade,” according to the statement.

After undergoing booking procedures, Kyle’s bond was set at $3,000, and he was then transferred to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He’s since been released on the bond.

His arrest comes nearly two months after his parents “Chrisley Knows Best” stars, Chrisley and his wife, Julie surrounded to prison after being found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States by a federal jury while living in Atlanta.

Chrisley is serving a prison sentence of 12 years, coupled with a 16-month probation, and Julie will serve seven years in prison with a 16-month probation. The reality star couple were also ordered to pay $17.2 million in restitution.