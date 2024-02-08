‘Mission Impossible’ Director Christopher McQuarrie Lets Go of Longtime Rep Team

The filmmaker is now repped by attorney Matt Galsor

Christopher McQuarrie
Getty Images

In an unexpected development, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie has parted ways with his entire team of representatives, including his agents at CAA, manager Ken Kamins and attorney David Fox.

McQuarrie, known for helming the “Mission: Impossible” films starring Tom Cruise, is now represented by attorney Matt Galsor, who also represents Cruise.

The shakeup comes on the heels of this summer’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” which despite grossing a respectable $568.8 million worldwide fell short of sky-high expectations, especially following the massive success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which McQuarrie produced and co-wrote. “Dead Reckoning” also faced intense competition, opening just a week before “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

tom-cruise-christopher-mcquarrie
Christopher McQuarrie currently has the “Dead Reckoning” sequel still in development, as well as a highly-anticipated Untitled film with Universal, NASA and Space X to be shot in space co-starring Cruise and directed by Doug Liman.

Cruise and McQuarrie have developed a close collaborative relationship over the past decade. After McQuarrie did uncredited work on the script for 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” he took up both writing and directing duties for subsequent Cruise vehicles including “Jack Reacher,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” He also wrote “Top Gun: Maverick,” produced alongside Cruise and others, and will produce the forthcoming “Top Gun” sequel, should it go forward.

Deadline first reported the news on McQuarrie’s rep team.

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

