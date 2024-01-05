Internet Finds Christopher Nolan’s Peloton Instructor Dissing ‘Tenet’: ‘What the F–k Was Going On in That Movie?’ | Video

“Anybody see this s–t?” asks the workout coach in the 2020 video going viral. “That’s two-and-a-half hours of my life I want back”

“Tenet” director Christopher Nolan is being showered with awards for “Oppenheimer,” but he revealed that he knows not everyone’s a fan of his films during an acceptance speech for Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle on Thursday.

During a virtual Peloton class during the early COVID lockdown period, Nolan said, the instructor spent a chunk of the workout trashing one of his movies.

“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!’” Nolan said.

Tenet John David Washington
Read Next
'Tenet' Delayed Again to Unnamed 2020 Date

He added, “When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s–t on your film, he doesn’t ask you to work out! In today’s world, where opinions are everywhere, there is a sort of idea that film criticism is being democratized — but I for one think the critical appreciation of films shouldn’t be an instinct, but it should be a profession.”

Internet sleuths were quick to locate the clip, sharing it on a Peloton Facebook page, and it quickly trended on TikTok as well.

The movie in question was the time-traveling, often head-scratching 2020 action film “Tenet.” The critic was Peloton instructor Jenn Sherman, who led the virtual “intervals and arms” class on Dec. 28, 2020, according to 404 Media.

Cinemark Earnings
Read Next
'Barbenheimer' Lifts Cinemark to $875 Million in Q3 Revenue

“This song is from a soundtrack of a movie called ‘Tenet,’” Sherman said in the clip, citing the Travis Scott song backing the ride.

“Anybody see this s–t? Did anybody see this besides me?” she asked of “Tenet.” “Because I need a manual. Someone’s got to explain this. Yeah I’m not kidding, what the f–k was going on in that movie? Do you understand? Seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand. And that’s two-and-a-half hours of my life I want back. I want it back.”

“Tenet’s” theatrical release was delayed because of the lockdown and Nolan’s insistence that it play on the big screen before it hit streaming.

He got his wish with the acclaimed biopic “Oppenheimer,” which set box office records in 2023 as part of the fan-led “Barbenheimer” phenomenon with fans going to see it alongside Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

oppenheimer-cillian-murphy
Read Next
Christopher Nolan Fans Aren’t the Only Ones Showing Up for ‘Oppenheimer’

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.