screen to stage broadway

"Almost Famous," "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Back to the Future" (Neal Preston; Joan Marcus; Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

How Classic Movies From ‘High Noon’ to ‘Almost Famous’ Are Getting Reboots – on Broadway | PRO Insight

by | August 25, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

”I figured if someone is going to f— this up, it might as well be me,“ playwright Stephen Aldy Guirgis says of adapting ”Dog Day Afternoon“

What do “Some Like It Hot,” “High Noon,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Dog Day Afternoon” and “Almost Famous” have in common? These popular and beloved films are making their long and winding road to the stage.

Since Disney asked Julie Taymor to find a way to bring Simba to Broadway, virtually every studio has been going through its archives to see what might transfer from screen to stage. (The opposite had been the traditional course of events.) Disney’s catalog of animated hits, alongside franchise spinoffs like “Wicked” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” attract a built-in family crowd. But the scorecard on many recent adaptations has been mixed: “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Tootsie,” “Pretty Woman” and even Billy Crystal’s “Mr. Saturday Night” — which closed this summer after a five-month run — are a few that came and went. (Even Mel Brooks followed megahit “The Producers” with “Young Frankenstein,” which sputtered after just over a year.)

