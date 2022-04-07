Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” is returning for another season.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” Michael Thorn, president of Fox entertainment, said in a statement.

Thorn added that the series “bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of Fox’s long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung, and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season,” his statement concluded.

Since its January debut, the freshman drama has amassed 11.9 million multi-platform viewers, the network said in its renewal announcement Thursday.

“The Cleaning Lady” follows Thony (Yung), a doctor who comes from the Philippines to the U.S. seeking medical treatment for her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. “The 100” alum Miranda Kwok is writer and executive producer, with “Queen Sugar’s” Melissa Carter showrunner and EP. Michael Offer directed the pilot and executive produces alongside “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell via her Amore & Vita Productions banner.

The series also stars Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle, Ivan Shaw, Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, and Martha Millan.