MTV is dipping back into its past once again, putting a reboot of “Clone High” in development from the original creative team of Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence.
The animated series only ran for 13 episodes in the early 2000s and featured high school versions of famous historical figures. It gained a cult following in the years since its cancellation. Like the original, the new “Clone High” will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.
Erica Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series, will co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller and serve as showrunner.
“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.
“Clone High” joins “Daria” and “Beavis and Butt-Head” as former MTV cartoons to get a second life in the 2020s. “Daria” spinoff, “Jodie” and “Beavis and Butt-Head” were both grabbed by Comedy Central. A “Celebrity Deathmatch” reboot is also in the works.
