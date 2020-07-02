‘Clone High’ Reboot From Original Creative Team in Development at MTV Studios

Erica Rivinoja will serve as showrunner and write the pilot with Lord and Miller

| July 2, 2020 @ 9:00 AM

MTV

MTV is dipping back into its past once again, putting a reboot of “Clone High” in development from the original creative team of Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence.

The animated series only ran for 13 episodes in the early 2000s and featured high school versions of famous historical figures. It gained a cult following in the years since its cancellation. Like the original, the new “Clone High” will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.

Erica Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series, will co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller and serve as showrunner.

“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

“Clone High” joins “Daria” and “Beavis and Butt-Head” as former MTV cartoons to get a second life in the 2020s. “Daria” spinoff, “Jodie” and “Beavis and Butt-Head” were both grabbed by Comedy Central. A “Celebrity Deathmatch” reboot is also in the works.

Here’s when 59 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

