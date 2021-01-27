Go Pro Today

Cloris Leachman Remembered by Mel Brooks, Ed Asner and More: ‘Irreplaceable’

Tributes poured in for the 94-year-old actress following her death

| January 27, 2021 @ 3:16 PM Last Updated: January 27, 2021 @ 4:18 PM
Hollywood legend Cloris Leachman died Wednesday at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy that includes iconic roles in television (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Phyllis”) and movies (“Young Frankenstein”, “The Last Picture Show.” Tributes from Hollywood, journalists, and fans poured in after her death was announced, many remembering her memorable career and her unique personality.

Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in “Young Frankenstein,” tweeted in memory of his friend. “Such sad news–Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.”

“Cloris Leachman has passed,” tweeted actor George Takei. “The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94. Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there.”

Leachman was a powerhouse of talent, whose work spanned years across television, movies, and Broadway. Nominated 22 times for an Emmy and winning eight of those nominations. She was also an actress who was just as well known for her older roles as much as she was known for her more recent ones, thanks to shows like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” where she played Phyllis Lindstrom, a character that became so popular she eventually headlined her own sitcom.

Ed Asner shared a photo from the last time him and Leachman were together, adding the sentiment “Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling.”

PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange released a statement on Leachman’s passing, saying “Animals have lost one of their most dedicated advocates with the passing of Cloris Leachman. A vegetarian since the 1950s, she lent her timeless beauty to PETA’s “Let Vegetarianism Grow on You” ad, her charm to our “Give Thanks & Go Vegetarian!” holiday campaign, and her quirky wit to our spay/neuter public service announcement. It was our honor to present her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her efforts to help animals great and small, from orcas at SeaWorld and elephants in circuses to caged birds in retirement homes, and we will always treasure her legacy of compassion.”

See more reactions below.

 

 

