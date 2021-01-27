Hollywood legend Cloris Leachman died Wednesday at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy that includes iconic roles in television (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Phyllis”) and movies (“Young Frankenstein”, “The Last Picture Show.” Tributes from Hollywood, journalists, and fans poured in after her death was announced, many remembering her memorable career and her unique personality.

Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in “Young Frankenstein,” tweeted in memory of his friend. “Such sad news–Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.”

“Cloris Leachman has passed,” tweeted actor George Takei. “The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94. Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there.”

Leachman was a powerhouse of talent, whose work spanned years across television, movies, and Broadway. Nominated 22 times for an Emmy and winning eight of those nominations. She was also an actress who was just as well known for her older roles as much as she was known for her more recent ones, thanks to shows like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” where she played Phyllis Lindstrom, a character that became so popular she eventually headlined her own sitcom.

Ed Asner shared a photo from the last time him and Leachman were together, adding the sentiment “Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling.”

PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange released a statement on Leachman’s passing, saying “Animals have lost one of their most dedicated advocates with the passing of Cloris Leachman. A vegetarian since the 1950s, she lent her timeless beauty to PETA’s “Let Vegetarianism Grow on You” ad, her charm to our “Give Thanks & Go Vegetarian!” holiday campaign, and her quirky wit to our spay/neuter public service announcement. It was our honor to present her with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her efforts to help animals great and small, from orcas at SeaWorld and elephants in circuses to caged birds in retirement homes, and we will always treasure her legacy of compassion.”

A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling. #clorisleachmanrip pic.twitter.com/9etOZo13Kb — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 27, 2021

Such sad news—Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 27, 2021

“Cloris, you just won the Oscar.” — Bogdonavich, on the set of THE LAST PICTURE SHOW, after she nailed this scene in one take https://t.co/LIol33y2S8 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 27, 2021

A sad day for us all. She was a treasure. Always outspoken. And so funny. I remember carrying her over my shoulder in #thebeveryhillbillies. Small but mighty #rip 😢👏🏻💔https://t.co/C2C1RIZcoC — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) January 27, 2021

She was Mary's neighbor, Wonder Woman's mom, Frankenstein's right hand, and so much more. She did comedy, drama, noir, and everything between, conquering every role with the consummate aplomb of a true legend. In short, there was no one like Cloris Leachman. Rest well, icon. pic.twitter.com/5iBEFhow57 — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) January 27, 2021

“HE WAS MY BOYFRIEND” RIP CLORIS LEACHMAN — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 27, 2021

RIP one of the funniest people who will ever live. We'll miss you, Cloris Leachman. pic.twitter.com/FzHPCzf1yk — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) January 27, 2021

Rest in peace Cloris Leachman you will always inhabit my sense of humour. Thank you — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 27, 2021

RIP the very funny Cloris Leachman. [Horses neighing.] pic.twitter.com/vpUcd8ICff — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. Thank you for the laughs. 🙏🏻 — Lauren Holly (@LaurenHolly) January 27, 2021

Rest in Peace, Cloris Leachman, you hilarious broad. pic.twitter.com/3UM8j83gwY — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 27, 2021

God bless and Rest In Peace to the wonderful Cloris Leachman.

She was just the fucking best (she would have wanted me to swear) pic.twitter.com/alW23YIJCe — 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 (@EliasToufexis) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman. Everything she did seemed like the role she was born to play. Her Oscar-winning dramatic chops. Her wild comedy swings. Her relatable roles. Her freakish roles. She was in complete control of her craft and seemed to never think twice about it. A legend. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 27, 2021

RIP #ClorisLeachman – Oscar-winning Hollywood legend best remembered for her Emmy-winning turn in The Mary Tyler Moore show. I met her some years ago and she was every bit the acerbic, old school tinsel town dame – they don’t make ‘em like that anymore. pic.twitter.com/ayWT0Tpcf4 — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) January 27, 2021

I interviewed Cloris Leachman a little over 10 years ago and this was how our conversation began. Just an extraordinary talent. #RIP https://t.co/aV7jxGeuJq pic.twitter.com/YvUQvQtk5x — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman — Oscar and Emmy-winning screen icon — has died at the age of 94. Hard to pick a favorite role from her legendary career. I'm partial to her work in MARY TYLER MOORE and FACTS OF LIFE, but love YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN and HISTORY OF THE WORLD too. What a loss 😢 pic.twitter.com/sFEbPApiVN — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman was a true comedy queen. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VwSOql0j8D — Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) January 27, 2021

Once had the honor to spend an afternoon with Cloris Leachman who was full of great stories. Here she is on leading man Frank Sinatra. pic.twitter.com/w09kfJE7Yv — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) January 27, 2021