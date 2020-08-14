‘Clueless’ Series Reboot Centered on Dionne in Development at Peacock
News of the CBS TV Studios reboot surfaced last October
Margeaux Sippell | August 14, 2020 @ 12:59 PM
Last Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 1:05 PM
Paramount Pictures
A “Clueless” comedy series reboot has landed at Peacock for development.
The show would be focused on the Dionne character previously played by Stacey Dash in the cult-classic Alicia Silverstone-led 1995 movie and the followup series, which ran on ABC from 1996-1997 and then UPN from 1997-1999.
The reboot is described as “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long number two (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”
