Go Pro Today

‘Clueless’ Series Reboot Centered on Dionne in Development at Peacock

News of the CBS TV Studios reboot surfaced last October

| August 14, 2020 @ 12:59 PM Last Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 1:05 PM
Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures

A “Clueless” comedy series reboot has landed at Peacock for development.

The show would be focused on the Dionne character previously played by Stacey Dash in the cult-classic Alicia Silverstone-led 1995 movie and the followup series, which ran on ABC from 1996-1997 and then UPN from 1997-1999.

The reboot is described as “a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long number two (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?”

Also Read: 10 Best Paid Actors of 2020, From Jackie Chan to Dwayne Johnson (Photos)

The role of Dionne has not yet been cast.

From CBS Television Studios, news of the reboot first surfaced last October when it had not yet found a network.

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey will write and executive produce along with Robert Lawerence (producer of the original 1995 film), Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Tiffany Grant.

Reddout and Hickey are known for NBC’s “Will & Grace,” as well as “Grown-ish” and “The Muppets.”

Variety first reported the news.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Coroner The CW
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • NEXT Fox
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 41

Here’s when 40 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS