The Country Music Association documentary “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” will feature exclusive interviews with Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Wynonna Judd and more, releasing July 5 on Hulu.

The original documentary will tell the story of CMA Fest, the world’s largest and longest-running country music festival.

The feature-length film will also include exclusive interviews with Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood among others.

“CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. “As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience.”

CMA Fest will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary Jun 8-11 in downtown Nashville.

“What better way to tell the story of CMA Fest than through the eyes of the artists, our industry and the fans,” CMA Senior VP of Marketing, Content & Communications Strategy Kelly Striewski. “This film highlights the truly unique connection that exists within CMA Fest and how this festival has continued to grow the Country community throughout its 50 years. We couldn’t be happier to have this story debut on Hulu.”

Trahern and Striewski serve as the film’s executive producers.

“We have a long and valued partnership with CMA and are excited to expand on that by adding this extraordinary film to the Hulu slate,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We can’t wait to share this with music lovers everywhere, who will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the heart of CMA Fest and its many contributions to the Country Music community.”