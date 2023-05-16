Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to Return as Hosts of CMA Awards

​​Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the Country Music Association Awards for the second time in a row.

Known as “Country Music’s Biggest Night,” the CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday Nov. 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, not to be confused with the Academy of Country Music Awards, which were just held May 11 and hosted by dynamic duo Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks on CBS.

Nominees for the 57th annual ceremony are expected to be announced in September.

Last year’s awards saw Lainey Wilson top the list of nominees headed into the show, winning new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year. Luke Combs won entertainer of the year and album of the year in 2022.

Bryan performed in addition to hosting last year’s ceremony. Loretta Lynn was honored with a tribute from Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. Elle King and The Black Keys paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis. Alan Jackson received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award from a group of artists including Dierks Bentley and Wilson.

Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce also performed.

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television.

The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.