2023 ACM Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards have concluded, and the big winner from Thursday night’s ceremony is Chris Stapleton, who took home Entertainer of the Year.
It’s the first time Stapleton has won that price, which makes a total 15 ACM awards for him over his celebrated career. He’s now also qualified for the ACM Triple Crown Award, given to people who win New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.
But Stapleton didn’t take home the most prizes. That distinction was achieved by Lainey Wilson and by Hardy, who essentially teamed up to win 4 each. By herself, Wilson won Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Bell Bottom Country.” She also shared Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year with Hardy, both of which were awarded for Hardy’s song “Wait in the Truck,” which Wilson guests on.
Hardy also won Artist-Songwriter of the Year and separately as a producer for “Wait in the Truck.” Hardy’s total ACM award count is now 5, while Wilson’s is now 7.
Read on for the full winner’s list from the televised event, and see all winners here.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
HARDY
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records