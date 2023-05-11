2023 ACM Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards have concluded, and the big winner from Thursday night’s ceremony is Chris Stapleton, who took home Entertainer of the Year.

It’s the first time Stapleton has won that price, which makes a total 15 ACM awards for him over his celebrated career. He’s now also qualified for the ACM Triple Crown Award, given to people who win New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

But Stapleton didn’t take home the most prizes. That distinction was achieved by Lainey Wilson and by Hardy, who essentially teamed up to win 4 each. By herself, Wilson won Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Bell Bottom Country.” She also shared Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year with Hardy, both of which were awarded for Hardy’s song “Wait in the Truck,” which Wilson guests on.

Hardy also won Artist-Songwriter of the Year and separately as a producer for “Wait in the Truck.” Hardy’s total ACM award count is now 5, while Wilson’s is now 7.

Read on for the full winner’s list from the televised event, and see all winners here.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producer: Inkwell Productions

Director: Justin Clough

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

HARDY

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records