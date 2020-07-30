CNN Drops New ‘Facts First’ Ads to Promote Mask-Wearing (Exclusive)

CNN is firmly telling its viewers to follow mask-wearing guidelines amid the coronavirus crisis, using a new set of its famous “facts first” promos to do so.

“A mask can say a lot about the person who wears it,” says one of the spots as tie-dyed, political, sloganed and flag-patterned masks appear on the screen, “but even more about the person who doesn’t.”

“Please wear a mask,” appears on-screen, followed by the CNN logo and phrase, “Facts First.”

Also Read: Joe Scarborough Rips Trump, GOP on Masks: 'Being a Dumbass Is Bad Political Strategy' (Video)

The ads, which begin airing Friday, come at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask-wearing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some regions are weighing or implementing mandates and the issue has somehow become a political one. President Donald Trump publicly wore a mask for the first time earlier this month after spending weeks refusing to be seen in one but insisting he was wearing them in private settings.

He started wearing a mask months after presumed Democratic presidential nominee began wearing one.

Another ad more closely recalls the original “facts first” ads, announcing, “This is a mask. It stops the spread of COVID-19. This is not a political statement. It’s a mask.”

Watch both exclusive previews above.