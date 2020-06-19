CNN Urges Trump to ‘Be Better’ After He Posts Phony Video of Network Story About Two Toddlers

The video mocked CNN for a segment that never ran and was tagged “manipulated media” by Twitter

| June 19, 2020 @ 7:06 AM
redditor trump vs cnn

Getty Images

CNN countered President Trump Thursday night after he posted a doctored version of a video that originally ran on the network.

The doctored version Trump tweeted — which featured ominous music and poorly recreated CNN graphics — was tagged by Twitted as “manipulated media” and a response from the network’s corporate communications department.

“CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better,” the CNN PR account tweeted.

Also Read: CNN to Capitalize Both 'Black' and 'White' in Reference to Race

In the real version of the story run by CNN, the two toddlers — one white and one black — “give the biggest hug like true best friends do.”

In the manipulated version posted by Trump, the white child is branded a “racist baby” and likely Trump voter in a doctored CNN chyron. The black child is said to be “terrified.”

“America is not the problem,” reads a graphic that appears on the screen. “Fake news is.”

“In September 2019, CNN reported on a viral video about a friendship between two toddlers,” clarified Twitter after designating the tweet’s content “manipulated.” The site warned viewers, “On Thursday, the president shared a version of the video which many journalists confirmed was edited and doctored with a fake CNN chyron.”

As Trump was posting a phony version of the network’s coverage of race, changes to real coverage were being made internally. CNN staffers were told Thursday night to begin capitalizing not only “Black,” in reference to race, but “White,” too.

See Trump’s tweet with the doctored video, below:

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE