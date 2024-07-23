‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Debuts as Netflix’s Most-Watched TV Show of the Week With 14.8 Million Views

“Hillbilly Elegy” tallied 4.8 million views after J.D. Vance was picked as Trump’s VP

Netflix Cobra Kai Season 6
"Cobrai Kai"/Netflix

The new season of “Cobra Kai” debuted as Netflix’s most-watched TV show of the week.

After Netflix dropped Part 1 of the sixth and final season — Parts 2 and 3 debut on Nov. 15 and in 2025, respectively — on Thursday, July 18, “Cobra Kai” tallied up 14.8 million views through its first several days on the streamer.

Viewership for “Cobra Kai” Season 6 more than doubled that of the week’s second most-watched TV show, “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 3, which logged 6.4 million views during the week of July 15. Docuseries “Simone Biles: Rising” debuted in the No. 3 spot on the most-watched English TV list in its first week on the streamer with 4.7 million views, while “Homicide: Los Angeles” took fourth place with 4.3 million views and “Supacell” took fifth place with 4.2 million views.

The July 11 release of “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 3 also boosted viewing for its previous installments, with Season 1 taking sixth place with 2.4 million views and Season 2 sitting in the No. 10 spot with 1.9 million views, just behind “Exploding Kittens” Season 1 and “Bridgerton” Season 3.

Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4
After Donald Trump unveiled his VP pick as “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance last week, the movie adaptation starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close and Gabriel Basso saw a viewing boost. With 4.8 million views, “Hillbilly Elegy” was the No. 8 most-watched English movie of the week, exceeding the 3.2 million views brought in by “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and the 3.1 million views logged by “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Harry Connick Jr.-led “Find Me Falling” debuted as the week’s most-watched movie with 14.4 million views, while “Trolls Band Together” took second place with 10.3 million views. “Land of Bad” took the No. 3 spot on the list with 8.7 million views and “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” took fourth place with 8.3 million views, while “A Family Affair” came in fifth place with 5.5 million views.

On the non-English film front, Italian thriller “Vanished Into the Night” maintained its reign atop the list for the second week with 14 million views, while shark-centric “Under Paris” spent its seventh week on the list in sixth place with 2.3 million views.

J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally on May 1, 2022 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary, bolstering his profile heading into the May 3 primary election. Other candidates in the Republican Senate primary field include Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan and Mark Pukita.
