Coca-Cola’s Latest Holidays Ad Was Created With AI | Video

Coca-Cola’s traditional Christmas “Holidays Are Coming” ad featuring a convoy of bright red trucks pulling into town got an AI remake this year, as well as several excited children who, in past ads, were filmed live.

PJ Pereira, co-founder and creative chairman of San Francisco-based ad agency Pereira O’Dell, and co-founder and partner at Silverside AI, told Adweek how the new spot came together and how they were able to create 110 different versions within a few days.

Their team used AI platforms including Stable Diffusion, Pactto, DALL-E, ChatGPT, and its own tool Director Magic to create the ad in a process that Pereira described as “revolutionary” and more like “software development.”

They “produced a rough draft of the spot within three days of one of our first meetings [with the client],” Rob Wrubel, co-founder and managing partner at Silverside AI told the trade.

When asked if they could create customized versions of the spot for various cities and global markets with different skylines, Pereira said, “Our immediate reaction was, ‘of course not, it’s too late. But then we said, ‘wait – this isn’t the old world anymore. Maybe we can.’”

“For the last five years, I’ve been hearing creatives complain about doing more for less money, that things have become impossible,” he said. “It’s not impossible anymore. AI allows us to take great ideas that would have died without the budgets and bring them to life, for multiple ideas to get made, to elevate the level of everything.”

Wrubel said. “The quality and ability for creatives to generate breakthrough creativity is only going to get better,” he said. “This is a journey, and the only way to move on the journey is to use the tools and make things.”