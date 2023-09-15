Colman Domingo’s ‘Sing Sing’ Acquired by A24

A24 has acquired the domestic theatrical rights to “Sing Sing,” starring Colman Domingo, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and A24 is planning a 2024 theatrical release. The deal is reported to be in the seven figures.

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote: “Written and directed by Greg Kwedar (‘Jockey’), the indie drama is a curious concoction that finds veteran actor Domingo playing a would-be playwright in a theater program at Sing Sing Correctional Facility; his fellow actors, with the notable exception of ‘Sound of Metal’ Oscar nominee Paul Raci, are, for the most part, former prisoners who took place in that actual program and are billed in the credits as playing themselves. The result isn’t seamless or slick, but there’s an urgency and a grit to it, and a sense of lives lost and occasionally regained. These men aren’t making great theater, but behind these walls, they’re doing something other than waiting for time to run out.”

Clint Bentley, along with Brent Buell and Greg Kwedar, adapted the script from Buell’s play, “Breakin’ The Mummy’s Code.”

“Sing Sing” was directed by Kewdar and financed and produced by Black Bear, the Marfa Peach Company and Edith Productions. The producers are Bentley and Kwedar, along with Monique Walton.

The domestic deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance. Black Bear is handling international sales.

Deadline first reported the news.