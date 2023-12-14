Kenny DeForest, a stand-up comic who appeared on “Late Night with Seth Myers,” “The Late Show with James Corden,” HBO’s “Crashing” and Comedy Central’s “Tales From The Trip” has died at 37 after a bicycle accident.

DeForest died at a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday several days after his bike was struck by a motor vehicle.

DeForest’s friend Ryan Beck announced the news of the comic’s death when he updated the GoFundMe page that he had started to support DeForest’s recovery from sustained injuries.

“Kenny died on Wednesday December 13th at Kings County Hospital surrounded by his parents, family, and friends. Kenny’s final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Kenny’s impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation. Even in death he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others.”

The page has since raised $175,716 for its $150,000 goal with over 2,100 donations.

“Kenny underwent neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed at Kings County Hospital,” Beck wrote. “All the money here will go directly to help Kenny’s family cover his extensive medical bill.”

“Adam Ruins Everything” host Adam Conover posted a tribute to DeForest on Instagram.

“Kenny DeForest was one of the funniest and most beloved comics any of us knew,” Conover wrote. “A tragedy. Watch his special on YouTube. It came out three months ago. It’s beautiful. F*ck cars forever.”

DeForest’s comedy special “Kenny DeForest — Don’t You Know Who I Am?” is available to watch on YouTube and below.

He is survived by his parents.

According to the NYC Crash Mapper, 27 cyclists have been killed in the city in 2023, an increase from 2022 and 2021, years in which 19 cyclists died. In 2020, 29 cyclists were killed, while 31 died in 2019.

New York City councilman Lincoln Restler last month urged that a network of bike lanes be added after a dump truck hit a bicycle carrying two riders at a busy downtown Brooklyn intersection.

Jeremy Bailey contributed to this report.