San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-Stream TV Series and Movie Panels

San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop culture event, kicks off its three-day run Friday.

The free online event, which runs through Sunday, isn’t anywhere near as packed with panels as the famed in-person SDCC usually is, but a decent number of studios and networks will still be hosting Q&As and digital screenings for their TV shows and movies.

As TheWrap reported exclusively earliest this month, HBO (which did present at the 2020 event) will be skipping this year’s online con, but its sibling streaming service HBO Max is presenting a virtual event for the show, “gen:LOCK.”

Other notable absentees from the second (and hopefully last) pandemic-forced virtual San Diego Comic-Con include Marvel Studios and DC Films, both of which did not attend the first Comic-Con@Home last year.

San Diego Comic-Con International plans to return Comic-Con to an in-person event in the summer of 2022, with a smaller special edition convention set for Thanksgiving weekend this fall.

See below for the date, time and descriptions for all of 2021 Comic-Con@Home’s must-see TV and film-centric panels. Readers can watch the panels here as they become available via Comic-Con’s YouTube page.

FRIDAY, JULY 23:



10 a.m. PT — ENTERTAINMENT IS FEMALE: A CONVERSATION WITH HOLLYWOOD EXECUTIVES

From the production companies that brought you Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Walking Dead, Lumberjanes, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, women executives discuss the development process and how they approach adapting IP during a pandemic. Moderator Tiffany Smith (actress, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) along with panelists Jeannette Francis (Bad Robot), Sam Crawley (Skybound Entertainment), Aubrey Lee (Lord Miller), Grey Cusack (formerly of Hasbro Studios), Nikki Baida (Lord Miller), and Mette Norkjaer (BOOM! Studios) will partake in a Q&A.

10 a.m. PT — STAR TREK: PRODIGY, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, THE HARPER HOUSE AND TOONING OUT THE NEWS

Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon present the inaugural cast panel for the highly anticipated upcoming “Star Trek” animated kids’ series, STAR TREK: PRODIGY, with voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon. Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, STAR TREK: PRODIGY will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year.

Following STAR TREK: PRODIGY, join STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero alongside creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at the second season. Season two is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange, new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning. Season two of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will premiere on Thursday, August 12. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Paramount+’s “peak” animation block will also feature the inaugural cast panel for the new adult animated comedy THE HARPER HOUSE. In addition, fans can tune in to a special Comic-Con@Home edition of STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS.

11 a.m. PT — AMAZON PRIME VIDEO PANEL

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV have joined forces for a multi-title panel that promises something extraordinary for every Comic-Con@Home attendee. Join showrunners Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time), Hideaki Anno (EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME), Nico Entel (S.O.Z.), Sara Goodman (I Know What You Did Last Summer), and series stars and directors Beth Riesgraf & Noah Wyle (Leverage: Redemption), as TV host Tim Kash leads each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements.

10 a.m. PT – DRAGON BALL Z

Since 1984, the Dragon Ball series has always brought exciting adventures to fans around the globe. We welcome special guests Masako Nozawa (voice of Son Goku), Akio Iyoku (executive producer of the Dragon Ball series, and editor for Akira Toriyama), and Norihiro Hayashida (producer of TV animation and movies for the Dragon Ball series including Dragon Ball Super: BROLY) as they discuss the behind the scenes of the next Dragon Ball movie! There will be tons of exciting news and don’t miss a special musical performance by Hironobu Kageyama!

10 a.m. PT — HEELS

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to or hard to leave behind. Panelists include creator/EP Michael Waldron(Loki, the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), showrunner/EP Mike O’Malley (Shameless, Survivor’s Remorse), and series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow), Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, Vikings), along with Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison and, Chris Bauer who round up the cast.

11 a.m. PT — TUCA & BERTIE

Join Lisa Hanawalt (creator and executive producer), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (executive producer), Nicole Byer (voice of Plant Teen 2, The Chill Bird), and Adam Conover (moderator) in a virtual Hall H to celebrate the return of Tuca & Bertie. The cast share what moments made them laugh the hardest, their unique quarantine recording process and the sci-fi behind birds. Fans can watch new episodes of Tuca & Bertie Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

12 p.m. PT –- ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS

What time is it? It’s time for more adventure in the land of Ooo and beyond with Adventure Time: Distant Lands, based on the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning Cartoon Network series Adventure Time from creator Pendleton Ward and executive producer Adam Muto. Join moderator Bex Taylor-Klaus (Blaine) as they deep dive into the recent special, Together Again, and preview the upcoming Wizard City along with Adam Muto (Executive Producer), John DiMaggio (Jake), Mace Montgomery Miskel (Pep), and Toks Olagundoye (Dr. Caledonius). Uncover some secrets, hear behind-the-scenes stories and stick around until the very end for a special sneak peek at the upcoming Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City. It’s going to be James Baxter good!

12 p.m. PT — MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION

Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.” Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.

12 p.m. PT — STAN SAKAI AND THE USAGI CHRONICLES

An early look at Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles—The legend, Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) joins the cast and creators of this all-new Netflix animated series based on the world-renowned comic book series, Usagi Yojimbo. Terry Kalagian (Gaumont, EVP, creative content, US) hosts this fun discussion with the artists behind the scenes as well as the voice talent who bring these exciting new characters to life!

1 p.m. PT — CRUNCHYROLL VIRTUAL INDUSTRY PANEL

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime & manga coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

1 p.m. PT — ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: BRAVE WARRIORS

EW’s laugh-filled conversation among several of today’s male heroes Clayton Cardenas (Mayans M.C.), Jamie Hector (Bosch), Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight), and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) who will discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, their sometimes awkward encounters with fans, and the highs (and lows!) of a career in Hollywood. Moderated by EW’s editor at large Lynette Rice.

1 p.m. PT – V/H/S/94

The Shudder Original Film “V/H/S/94” marks the return of the infamous “found footage” anthology. Moderated by Richard Newby of Fangoria, the panel will feature co-creator Brad Miska, producer Josh Goldbloom and segment directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows and Chloe Okuno. The fourth installment in the hit horror “V/H/S” anthology franchise, “V/H/S/94” debuts this fall on SHUDDER. In “V/H/S/94,” after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

2 p.m. PT — MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM

Creator Eliot Laurence and the cast of Motherland: Fort Salem gather to discuss Freeform’s addictive series set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country. The cast and creator discuss the empowering series and what’s to come in season 2. Panelists from the fan-favorite series include Eliot Laurence, Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee.TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook will moderate the conversation.

2 p.m. PT — TEENAGE EUTHANASIA

Next, head into a mildly apocalyptic near-future Florida with the cast and creators of Teenage Euthanasia, a brand-new animated series, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Alyson Levy (co-creator), Alissa Nutting (co-creator), Scott Adsit (co-director and co-executive producer), Maria Bamford (voice of Trophy Fantasy), Jo Firestone (voice of Euthanasia “Annie” Fantasy), Bebe Neuwirth (voice of Baba), and Tim Heidecker (moderator) discuss the new coming-of-all-ages comedy series focused on death, family, and accidental resurrection.

3 p.m. PT — DUNCANVILLE

Join the Harris family and friends for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on FOX’s hit animated series “Duncanville.” Executive producers Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next, and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

3 p.m. PT — BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART TWO

WBHE will present a star-studded panel discussion of the most anticipated animated Super Hero release of the year – “Batman: the Long Halloween, Part Two!” Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two” completes the two-film journey as theHoliday Killer is still at large and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy, Batman is nowhere to be found. Liberated by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly uncovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spinning out of control, has been forced to bring on less desirable partners – Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery. In the meantime, Harvey Dent is confronting battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey hideously disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality of his psyche that he’s strived his entire life to suppress. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and deliver judgment to those who’ve wronged him, his family and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman and Gotham City itself. Watch the fun as panelists discuss the thrilling conclusion to this epic tale, including Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica, Batman: Year One) as Poison Ivy, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as The Joker and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow). Actress/host Tiffany Smith (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, DC Daily) moderates the festivities. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated film – which will be accompanied by the latest DC Showcase animated short, Blue Beetle –arrives July 27, 2021 on Digital and August 10, 2021 on Blu-ray.

4 p.m. PT — FEAR STREET TRILOGY

In this exclusive first panel together since the release of the films, join “Fear Street” director Leigh Janiak, cast members Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and “Fear Street” author R.L. Stine and celebrate the epic trilogy by hearing all the behind the scenes details on how they made the films and what it’s really like for R.L. Stine to see his vision turned into a blood-splattering epic.

4 p.m. PT — RICK AND MORTY

Then grab a portal gun and get intergalactic because starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, viewers can relive the best-of-the Rick and Morty season five so far with Dan Harmon (co-creator and executive producer), Scott Marder (showrunner and executive producer), Chris Parnell (voice of Jerry), Sarah Chalke (voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (voice of Summer), Brandon Johnson (moderator), and special guests. Get answers to all your burning Rick and Morty questions, like who is Mr. Nimbus, does Beth floss and what are decoys? All-new episodes of Rick and Morty air Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT only on Adult Swim.

5 p.m. PT – BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS

Fans have waited long enough and the time has come…..tune in for an exclusive look into the highly anticipated anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, from the Blade Runner franchise. Starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET hear directly from the creative team and voice talent Shinji Aramaki (co-director), Kenji Kamiyama (co-director), Joseph Chou (executive producer), Wes Gleason (voice director), Jessica Henwick (voice of Elle), and Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami/senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim/moderator) as they discuss the series coming to Adult Swim later this year.

6 p.m. PT — SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD

Shudder presents the original horror anthology event series, “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” with a panel moderated by Bloody Disgusting’s Meagan Navarro, and featuring stars David Cronenberg, Paula Brancati, Rachael Crawford, showrunner Ian Carpenter and Slasher creator Aaron Martin. The panel will also debut a first look trailer. “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems, and no one is safe as the tension- and the body count- ratchets up. As with the past installments of the series, “Slasher: Flesh & Blood?” will combine elements of traditional murder mystery with the intense horror and bold kills that audiences have come to expect.

SATURDAY, JULY 24:

10 a.m. PT – LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS

There’s More Folks! Looney Tunes Cartoons continues to captivate a new generation of fans with over 400 minutes of Looney mayhem and much more to come. Moderated by voice cast member Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Marvin the Martian), join Pete Browngardt (Executive Producer), Aaron Spurgeon (Art Director), Alex Kirwan (Supervising Producer), Caroline Director (Storyboard Artist), and Keika Yamaguchi (Assistant Art Director) for a panel discussion to find out what’s next for Bugs, Daffy and the rest of your favorite Tunes! Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Stream episodes now on HBO Max.

11 a.m. PT — WOMEN ROCKING HOLLYWOOD 2021: SUPPORTING FEMALE FILMMAKERS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Now in our 6th year at the San Diego Comic-Con, the Women Rocking Hollywood panel continues to provide a platform for women navigating the challenges of working behind the camera in film and TV. The industry that has historically been out of balance and skewed toward what director Catherine Hardwicke calls “pale and male” is now grappling with how the major studios, independent productions, and streaming media will proceed in a post-pandemic world. How can we keep the momentum moving forward, and keep the importance of hiring and amplifying the work of more female filmmakers top of mind with gatekeepers that can help bring about parity? One way is to celebrate the work of women creating great content. Kate Herron (director: sex education, exec producer/director: Loki), Sian Heder (producer/writer/director: Orange is the New Black, writer/director: CODA), Christina M. Kim (exec producer/writer: Blindspot, exec producer/showrunner: Kung Fu), Shaz Bennett (writer/director: Alaska is a Drag, director: Queen Sugar), and Ebony Adams (manager of public programs: Women in Film: LA) discuss their current and upcoming projects, as well as the state of the industry. Moderated by Leslie Combemale (senior contributor: Alliance of Women Film Journalists, producer/creator: Women Rocking Hollywood).

11 a.m. PT — THE SIMPSONS

SIMPSONS SEASON 33 AND BEYOND! Join Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan and moderator Yeardley Smith as they give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33! A panel of animators, writers and special surprise guests will answer your questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe!

11 a.m. PT — ULTRA CITY SMITHS

Streaming on AMC+ beginning July 22, Ultra City Smiths’ story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin, series creator, writer, co-director and showrunner Steve Conrad and co-director David Brooks will be joined by cast members Jimmi Simpson, Debra Winger, Luis Guzmán, Hana Mae Lee, Tim Heidecker and Chris Conrad. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

12 p.m. PT — ROBERT KIRKMAN @ HOME

Creator Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible, Die!Die!Die!) answers fan questions on his comic book titles, film and TV adaptations, and more!

12 p.m. PT — TV GUIDE MAGAZINE’S 2021 FAN FAVORITES

The publication that loves TV—and fandoms—brings together another epic group of talent for its annual celebration of stars we can’t get enough of! Shawn Ashmore (The Rookie, The Boys), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Jesse Lee Soffer (Chicago PD), Mädchen Amick (Riverdale), Camrus Johnson (Batwoman), Roselyn Sanchez (Fantasy Island), and Nicole Maines (Supergirl) swap stories of fan encounters, reflect on representation and share a ton of laughs in this lively chat moderated by TV Guide Magazine senior writer, Damian Holbrook.

1 p.m. PT – JELLYSTONE!

They’re back! Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat and all your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters star in the all-new animated series, Jellystone! Join showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt, Ian Wasseluk (Supervising Director), Jeff Bergman (Yogi Bear), Grace Helbig (Cindy Bear) and Niccole Thurman (Jabberjaw) on a sneak peek tour of this charming town where these beloved characters live, work and play together. Jellystone! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and premieres July 29 on HBO Max.

1 p.m. PT — FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming seventh season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins and Christine Evangelista. The panel will feature an exclusive first look at the new season. At the end of last season, Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. In the series’ new season, it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like. And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

2 p.m. PT – CRAIG OF THE CREEK

Meet us down at The Stump and get ready to map out new adventures with Craig of the Creek! Philip Solomon, voice of Craig, will moderate this fun-filled panel featuring behind-the-scenes stories and a preview of the upcoming fourth season from the GLAAD-, Emmy- and NAACP Image Award-nominated series. Joining Philip are Ben Levin (Co-Creator), Ashleigh Hairston (Writer), Dashawn Mahone (Supervising Director), Najja Porter (Supervising Director) and Jeff Trammell (Story Editor). With so many places to explore, this is one panel you won’t want to miss!

2 p.m. PT — THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND

The third series in the wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns to Comic-Con@Home to discuss the upcoming second season and share an exclusive first look, with a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), featuring chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt. Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

3 p.m. PT — THE WALKING DEAD

The Walking Dead” panel will spotlight the 11th season, debuting August 22 on AMC, with the first installment of eight episodes kicking off the series’ massive 24-episode final season. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (“Talking Dead”), the panel will feature chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive Producer Angela Kang, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James Shaw as they answer fan questions, tease what’s coming next for some of our favorite characters, share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season, and reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11. In the series’ new season, the carnage and devastation of the Whisperer War has left Alexandria a former shell of the home it once was, and its residents are struggling to refortify its walls and feed its increased population as survivors from the Kingdom and the Hilltop join their ranks. Meanwhile, part of the group is being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

3 p.m. PT — THE LAST MERCENARY

Get in on all the action as Jean-Claude Van Damme and director David Charhon offer a peek inside the highly anticipated film, The Last Mercenary, set to premiere globally July 30 on Netflix. In an explosive comeback, Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Richard Brumère, aka “The Mist,” as a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

3 p.m. PT — ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

Last season saw Liz mourn her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turned to Kyle to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of present day. In their grief, Isobel explored potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael spiraled into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria and Alex at risk. Our heroes then made a deal with Jesse Manes for information after a friend seemed to vanish into thin air . . . and the apparent “alien abduction” brought new small-town secrets to light. At the end of season two, Max, Isobel, and Michael discover Max’s alien doppelgänger, Jones, leaving them with more questions about where they come from and their purpose on Earth. Join series stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino along with executive producer Christopher Hollier for an at-home Q&A with Chris Rudolph, pop culture editor, Logo. From My So-Called Company, Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, Roswell, New Mexico will return to The CW for its third season on Monday, July 26, 2021.

3 p.m. PT — THE PATRICK STAR SHOW

Lights. Camera. Distraction! Patrick Star is stepping into the limelight in The Patrick Star Show, Nickelodeon’s second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. During this exclusive panel, fans will discover a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Sit back and enjoy a table read of an episode and hear all about the brand-new series featuring voice actors Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star), and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), along with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Welcome to the show! Moderated by Tara Bennett (SYFY Wire).

3 p.m. PT — CENTRAL PARK

Join co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer and voice of “Birdie,” Josh Gad; the voice of “Owen Tillerman” Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of “Cole Tillerman;” Tituss Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from Apple’s musical animated series “Central Park” for the show’s ‘Con debut. The panelists discuss how they brought this harmonious series to life by merging comedy with the very brightest talent of Broadway and some of the best songwriters in the world.

4 p.m. PT — HORROR NOIRE

A new Shudder original anthology, “Horror Noire” makes its Comic-Con debut with a panel moderated by writer/editor/speakerAshley C. Ford, and featuring anthology writers Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle and Shernold Edwards as they share the inspiration behind their adapted stories, discuss how they go about adapting them for different formats, and delve into why now is an important time to tell these stories. “Horror Noire” is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror” and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters.

4 p.m. PT — FAMILY GUY

Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahirand executive producersRich Appel and Alec Sulkin from FOX’s hit animated comedy “Family Guy” as we celebrate 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night! Watch our cast and produces compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series! After, you’ll see a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 20th season premiering this fall on FOX!

4 p.m. PT — MORTAL KOMBAT LEGENDS: BATTLE OF THE REALMS

WBHE celebrates the exhilarating sequel to the 2020 hit “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” with an equally thrilling (and hilarious) panel featuring the stars and filmmakers of “Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.” Based on one of the most popular videogame franchises in history, “Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms” finds our team of heroes besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn – forcing Raiden and his group of warriors into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms. Now our heroes must travel to Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it’s used to resurrect the One Being – which would mean certain destruction of all things in the universe. Time is short and the stakes are high in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat journey. Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl), the voice of Hollywood star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage, headlines a panel that includes Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters) as Liu Kang; Dave B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty franchise) as Raiden, Kintaro & Sektor; screenwriter Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II); producer Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face); and game co-creator Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios), who serves the films as the Creative Consultant. Joshua Gray, producer and host of Mortal Kombat Events & Professional Tournaments since 2015, moderates the panel. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021.

5 p.m. PT — AMERICAN DAD!

Ever wondered how your favorite “American Dad!” episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS! You’ll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color!

5 p.m. PT — BLACK EXCELLENCE IN FILM AND TV

Hear from Black film and TV creatives at the top of their game as they discuss personal definitions of Black excellence, overcoming barriers in their careers, and how they are uplifting the next generation. A conversation moderated by Jazz Tangcay (Variety artisans editor) featuring Anthony Sparks (Queen Sugar showrunner and executive producer), Araxi Lindsey (Emmy Award-winning hair department head of Black-ish and personal hairstylist to Tracee Ellis Ross), Dawn Porter (Award-winning director and producer of The Me They Don’t See and John Lewis: Good Trouble), Ekwa Msangi (Indie Spirit Awards’ “Someone to Watch” and director of Farewell Amor), Erika L. Johnson (NAACP Image Award-nominated writer and producer of The Good Lord Bird), Jihan Crowther (The Underground Railroad writer), and Pierce Austin (founder of Red Rhino Trailers and personal hairstylist to Will Smith). Produced by Lumos PR.

5 p.m. PT — LUCIFER

Speaking of the devil, “Lucifer” himself, Tom Ellis will join executive producers, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, to share inside scoop on what is to be expected from the 6th and final season of “Lucifer.”

6 p.m. PT — CHANGING THE STATUS QUO WITH FILM AND TV CREATIVES

An intimate discussion with film and television creatives who are using their craft to change the status quo by bringing diverse voices onscreen and behind the camera. Learn how they got their careers started, where they’re going, and how they’re opening doors for the next generation of creatives. Featuring projects Julie and the Phantoms, S.W.A.T., Genius: Aretha, Panic, Savior, and 3 Teaspoons of Sugar. Panelists include Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (co-creator, executive producer, S.W.A.T.), George Salinas (executive producer, Julie and the Phantoms), Jennifer Bryan (costume designer, Genius: Aretha), Brian H. Kim (composer, Panic), Christopher Oroza-Nostas (writer and director, Savior), and Dr. Tshepo P. Maaka and Kabelo Maaka (co-founders of Cabblow Studios, 3 Teaspoons of Sugar). Moderated by Jazz Tangcay (senior artisans editor at Variety).

6 p.m. PT — CREEPSHOW

“Creepshow” returns to Comic-Con to discuss the upcoming third season of the Shudder Original series. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, the panel will feature showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero, director Rusty Cundieff, writer Mattie Do, and cast members Michael Rooker and James Remar as they chat about the series’ newest monsters and what it takes to bring these creatures to life, while offering insight into which stories they’ll be adapting and paying homage to next. They will also share an exclusive first look at season three, coming to Shudder this fall. “Creepshow,” the anthology series based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…

6 p.m. PT — GEN: LOCK

Season 2 of gen:LOCK is coming to HBO Max sooner than you think! In this panel, the cast and crew dive into what you can expect in the new season – and show off an exclusive first look at Episode 1. Featuring executive producer and voice of Julian Chase, Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning (voice of Miranda Worth), and showrunner/lead writer Daniel Dominguez moderator by Karama Horne (aka @theblerdgurl).

6 p.m. PT — STARGATE ATLANTIS CAST REUNION

It has been eleven years since Stargate Atlantis left the airwaves with the valiant Pegasus expedition returning to Earth. Now we take a look back on that momentous journey with a majority of the principal cast. Join David Hewlett (Rodney McKay), Torri Higginson (Elizabeth Weir), Rachel Luttrell (Teyla Emmagan), Paul McGillion (Carson Beckett), Rainbow Sun Francks (Aiden Ford), David Nykl (Radek Zelenka), and Robert Picardo (Richard Woolsey) in a discussion which may leave new fans wanting to discover the show, and old fans taking up the journey once again. Moderated by David Read of the Dial the Gate YouTube channel. For more information, please visit dialthegate.com

SUNDAY, JULY 25:

10 a.m. PT — DOCTOR WHO

Moderated by Salon.com ’s Melanie McFarland, the panel will feature showrunner Chris Chibnall, the Thirteenth Doctor – Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, new “Doctor Who” cast member, John Bishop and a very special surprise guest as they share exclusive content from “Doctor Who.” Pre-recorded panel presented by the BBC and BBC AMERICA

10 a.m. PT — HOUSE BROKEN

FOX’s newest member of Animation Domination follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside of their therapy group. Join voice actors Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Will Forte (Last Man on Earth), Tony Hale (VEEP), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place), Sam Richardson (VEEP), co-creator, executive producer and voice actor Clea DuVall (VEEP), and co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Gabrielle Allan (VEEP) and Jen Crittenden (VEEP) for a Q&A.

11 a.m. PT — THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY

Based on New York Times bestseller which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” – “The Mysterious Benedict Society” has finally come to life on screens across the world this summer on Disney+! Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Join our series stars,Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu along with executive producers & writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner) and Todd Slavkin (showrunner), as they talk about all the adventures from the first season, tease what’s to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series, moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.

12 p.m. PT — DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

So far, in season six, DC’s Legends not only saved the world with a singing competition, stopped the Cuban Missile crisis with a football game, and fought off an alien Amelia Earhart, but also recovered Sara Lance who was abducted, cloned, and turned into a human-alien hybrid by evil genius, Bishop. With #Avalance officially engaged, it’s high time for the Legends to plan a wedding and mess up the timeline for the better. Join series stars Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano and Matt Ryan, along with executive producers Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu for an at-home conversation about how this season was created along with a sneak peek at what is to come for the rest of the season and beyond. From Berlanti Productions in association With Warner Bros. Television, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs new episodes Sundays at 8/7c only on The CW.

12 p.m. PT — THE GREAT NORTH

Join us as we take a look at one of FOX’s newest animated series, already picked up for a third season, “The Great North.” Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A including exclusive clips and breaking news on the outrageous Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season.

12 p.m. PT — TIDINGS FROM MIDDLE-EARTH: LOTR ON PRIME AND MORE

TheOneRing.net previews all the comings of Middle-earth from Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series, new J.R.R. Tolkien books, and New Line Cinema anime film. From an ever-expanding legendarium with cast and story synopsis, our panel will analyze and update you on the latest news regarding Lord of the Rings on Prime. We’ll share info on what to expect to see (and NOT see) from all the new Tolkien adaptations. Panelists include Cliff Broadway, Jim Wert, Josh Long, Justin Sewell, and Molly Ostertag.

1 p.m. PT — DEXTER

America’s Favorite serial killer is back. Currently in production on 10 new episodes, Dexter, premieres on SHOWTIME this fall. Join award-winning star Michael C Hall (Dexter, executive producer), Clyde Phillips (showrunner, executive producer), Scott Reynolds (executive producer), Marcos Siega (executive producer, director), and Dexter newcomer Julia Jones (Angela) in a virtual panel discussion moderated by entertainment journalist and Dexter super fan Kristin Dos Santos. Tune in for a never-seen-before sneak peek trailer for a look at what’s to come . . .

2 p.m. PT — ARMY OF THIEVES

“Army of the Dead” was only the beginning…Be among the first to get a sneak peek of “Army of Thieves,” the highly anticipated prequel to Zack Snyder’s Netflix blockbuster. Producers Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will be joined by director and star Matthias Schweighöfer plus star Nathalie Emmanuel to reveal the heist that started it all. In this action-packed prequel, Dieter, our favorite safecracker, gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

2 p.m. PT — THE LEGACY OF CHUCKY

USA & SYFY present an exclusive featurette that celebrates the 30+ year legacy of the Child’s Play franchise and iconic character, Chucky, with never-before-seen interviews with franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif (Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle). Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look and world premiere exclusive trailer of the highly anticipated Chucky series coming to USA & SYFY this fall, which will welcome Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper) and Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1) to the franchise as well as Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones. Get ready to play!

3 p.m. PT — BOB’S BURGERS

The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series “Bob’s Burgers” are back for another virtual ‘Con breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage and answering questions from a few lucky fans who get to join the zoom to ask their burning questions directly to the panelists. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and the hilarious cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy for a panel you won’t want to miss!

4 p.m. PT — CHAPELWAITE

Series stars Adrien Brody (Captain Charles Boone) and Emily Hampshire (Rebecca Morgan) as well as executive producers Jason and Peter Filardi gather for a virtual panel moderated by Anthony Breznican (Vanity Fair) as they tease all the chilling details and behind-the-scenes scoop about EPIX’s upcoming series Chapelwaite. Based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King, Chapelwaite follows Captain Boone (Brody), who in the 1850s relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.