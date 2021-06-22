conan o'brien

‘Conan’ Calls It Quits Amid Worst Ratings Slide of All the Late-Night Talk Shows

by | June 22, 2021 @ 4:03 PM

The TBS series has lost 29% of its viewership season to date

Conan O’Brien is stepping away from the grind of a nightly talk show on Thursday, when the final episode of “Conan” airs on TBS. It’s probably time to call it quits, according to Nielsen ratings.

Season to date, “Conan” has averaged just 282,000 total viewers per episode, according to Nielsen, with 132,000 of them coming from the important adults 18-49 demographic. Those numbers include one week of delayed viewing, and are down from September-to-September year, when O’Brien attracted 399,000 total viewers. Of that all-in (TV) audience, 205,000 came from the key demo. Those were pretty much right in line with O’Brien’s 2018-19 numbers.

