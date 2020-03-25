“The entertainment industry obviously has been hard hit by the current environment. But so too have a number of other industries,” a bankruptcy lawyer tells TheWrap
The Trump White House and Congress struck a deal early Wednesday for an unprecedented $2 trillion economic rescue package in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — but Hollywood shouldn’t expect to be high up on the list to receive an industry-wide bailout, public policy experts told TheWrap.
“The entertainment industry obviously has been hard hit by the current environment. But so too have a number of other industries,” said Brian L. Davidoff, a lead bankruptcy, reorganization and capital recovery lawyer at Greenberg Glusker. “If Congress is going to parcel out money to particular industries, I think, under those circumstances, it’s possible, but it just doesn’t seem to me that Hollywood has a special place over and above other industries like the leisure industry, like the restaurant industry.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, arts, entertainment and recreation accounted for just 1.1% of the nation’s gross domestic product in 2018 — just over one third what the accommodation and food service sector contributed.
The stimulus package, which is expected to win congressional approval on Wednesday, includes a $367 billion loan program for small businesses impacted by the pandemic as well as $500 billion in loans for industries, states and cities. Individual American adults would also be eligible to receive a direct payment of $1,200.
Much of the debate between Democrat and Republican lawmakers has been over whether it’s best to support workers directly or through the businesses that employ them, Davidoff said. But Hollywood and workers aren’t likely to have a leg up over comparable “leisure” industries when it comes to earmarked aid, Davidoff said, despite lobbying efforts from various guilds and Hollywood lobbying groups like the National Association of Theatre Owners, SAG-AFTRA, AFL-CIO, IATSE, Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and the American Federation of Musicians.
But that doesn’t mean that entertainment industry businesses or workers would be left completely high and dry in Congress’ economic stabilization packages.
Bob Hockett, a lawyer who regularly consults for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the International Monetary Fund said workers in Hollywood’s gig economy who have been furloughed by the shutdown of film and TV productions, as well as the cancellations of concerts and theater performances, would most likely be supported through the universal basic income-style checks that lawmakers on both sides have been advocating for. And on the state-level, employees in California whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic — regardless of industry — can also apply for unemployment through the state’s Employment Development Department.
Businesses that demonstrate need will also likely receive federal aid through industry-agnostic payroll or wage support, Hockett said. Hollywood’s small businesses like catering companies, postproduction facilities and independent cinemas — what Hockett called “smaller-fry entities” — could be eligible for government assistance to help cover the costs of their employees’ salaries or wages until they are able to reopen. But a mega cinema chain, however, might not be as likely to receive this kind of aid, Hockett said.
“Some of the movie house or cinema companies like AMC, or what have you, these are huge firms too,” Hockett said. “And it’s true that their business model is being especially hard hit right now because people are loath to go and sit in theaters and, in some cases, aren’t even permitted to do that. But it has to be remembered that those are not poor, hurting corporations. They’re huge.”
Still, as the economic rescue package is still being negotiated, the terms are subject to change and there always remains the possibility that Hollywood’s bigger businesses could receive aid. But Hockett said he’d be “pretty skeptical” of anything being approved for the likes of a Disney-size business.
Since no one knows when the virus might be contained or how long it will take for the economy to get back on its feet, unemployment in Hollywood could continue to grow for the next few months. And because of that, public policy experts said that industry change is inevitable, even if the end of the pandemic — and the scope of the damage it will cause — seems unpredictable.
“The fallout is going to be very, very significant. And I don’t think that anybody has a sense yet of how far that’s going to be. In talking to my clients and other professionals who work in this industry, it still appears like most people are like deer in headlights,” Davidoff said. “Ultimately, the industry will survive and it will adapt. But it’s going to take some time to get back on its feet.”
Eric Schiffer, the CEO of the private equity firm The Patriarch Organization, said this means that Hollywood needs to be “creative right now” and its affected workers must look to “opportunities outside of the industry.”
For some, that has meant bringing together colleagues in the industry to do creative work outside of an official production or show. Caleb Martin, a TV producer and music composer, said that he and some other furloughed musicians — including members of the Jonas Brothers’ horn section and the composer of the “PAW Patrol” theme song — have been seeking sponsors to support a series of music videos that they’re creating as a to the gigs they would normally rely upon, as well as to provide some levity for homebound viewers during the pandemic.
Others, like casting director and intimacy coordinator Marci Liroff, are contemplating how they can market their skill set given the current environment and are hesitantly considering online teaching. “It feels weird to me to be asking actors to pay for things when they’re all out of work,” Liroff told TheWrap last week. “I don’t have a weekly paycheck. I’m totally gigging in the gig economy, scratching a living as an independent contractor going job to job.”
If the economic downturn drags on, Hockett said the government could potentially look to the past for solutions. During the Great Depression, the government launched the Works Progress Administration to employ displaced workers across various industries, including the arts. The WPA employed actors, musicians, writers, artists and other entertainment-related workers to create public works of art, such as murals, sculptures and performances. (The WPA arts program also led to the creation of the National Foundation for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.)
“If you were able to do that in ways that were consistent with social distancing, so you don’t have a lot of people packed closely together, that would be a way of, in a sense, publicly aiding smaller-fry artists who aren’t already billionaire celebrities in a manner that basically enables them to kind of give back to the community,” Hockett said.
“Most of the people that I know are definitely affected by it, but they come into the situation feeling very jaded about the studio even seeing it to be within their interest to care about the people that they contract,” Martin said. “I mean, you’re interviewing me and it’s occurred to me, ‘Huh, maybe these corporations can look at something other than the bottom line for once.’ That thought literally hadn’t occurred to me. That’s kind of how f—ed the mindset is.”
All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.
Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
"No Time to Die"
MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of "No Time to Die" will be postponed until November 2020.
Photo credit: Universal
"A Quiet Place Part II"
Director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the horror sequel's release will be delayed amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.
Photo credit: Paramount
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of March.
Photo credit: Sony
"Fast and Furious 9"
The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021.
Photo credit: Universal
"The Lovebirds"
Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com “The Lovebirds," that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. The studio has not set a new release date.
Photo credit: Paramount
"Blue Story"
Paramount has delayed the controversial UK gang film "Blue Story," which was set for release on March 20. A future release date has not been announced.
Photo credit: Paramount
"The Artist's Wife"
Strand Releasing and Water's End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film "The Artist's Wife." The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.
Strand Releasing
"The Truth"
Hirokazu Kore-eda's film "The Truth" from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.
IFC Films
"Mulan"
Disney formally postponed the release of its blockbuster, live-action remake "Mulan" "out of an abundance of caution." The studio is currently looking at new release dates in 2020. The film was meant to open March 27.
Disney
"The New Mutants"
After numerous delays, 20th Century's X-Men spinoff "The New Mutants" was also pushed back by Disney "out of an abundance of caution." The film from director Josh Boone was meant to open April 3. No new release date has been set.
20th Century Studios
"Antlers"
"Antlers," an indie horror film from director Scott Cooper starring Keri Russell, was also pushed back by Disney and Searchlight Pictures from its April 17 release. No new release date has been set.
Searchlight Pictures
"Bros"
Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively. The film was set to begin production on April 13.
Getty Images
"The Little Mermaid"
The Rob Marshall directed live action musical starring Halle Bailey was supposed to start production in London next week.
Getty Images/Disney
“Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
News broke Wednesday night that production on “Shang-Chi” would be delayed after TheWrap reported that director Destin Daniel Cretton had been tested for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
Marvel
"The Last Duel"
“The Last Duel” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was scheduled to shoot in Ireland after already completing 4 1/2 weeks of shooting.
Getty Images
"Nightmare Alley"
Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” which was supposed to star Bradley Cooper had suspended production and it is currently unknown how many weeks into production they were.
Getty Images
“Shrunk"
Comedy legend Rick Moranis was set to return to the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise with a new film at Disney called “Shrunk.” The film was in pre-production and postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
Disney
"Shrine"
Screen Gems announced a four-week hiatus on writer-director Evan Spiliotopoulos' horror thriller, which stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Katie Aselton.
Getty Images
"Home Alone" Reboot
Production on the "Home Alone" reboot starring Archie Yates was suspended also suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
20th Century Studios
"Peter Pan & Wendy"
“Peter Pan & Wendy” is another live-action update on a Disney classic that was supposed to be directed by David Lowery. The film was pre-production and delayed till further notice.
Disney
"The Prom"
Ryan Murphy halted work on his big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.
Getty Images
Untitled Elvis Movie
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler ceased production in Australia after co-star Tom Hanks (playing Presley manager Col. Parker) and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19.
Getty Images
"Mission: Impossible 7"
In late February, Paramount's action sequel halted production in Italy on the Tom Cruise action sequel.
Paramount Pictures
"The Nightingale"
Sony postponed the Budapest shoot of the drama starring real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning.
Getty Images
"Birds of Paradise"
Amazon Studios halted production in Budapest on director Sarah Adina Smith's ballet drama.
Getty Images
"Jurassic World: Dominion"
Universal put a pause on production on the third "Jurassic World," with Chris Pratt returning to star in the dinosaur-stomping sequel.
Universal Pictures
"Flint Strong"
Universal also halted production on this boxing biopic starring Ice Cube and Ryan Destiny.
Getty Images
"The Man From Toronto"
Sony has delayed the start of production on the action comedy starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson (who stepped in to replace Jason Statham).
"Official Competition"
Spanish studio Mediapro suspended production on the new comedy starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.
Getty Images
"The Batman"
On March 14, Warner Bros. halted the U.K. production on Matt Reeve's DC Films reboot for at least two weeks. The film stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Warner Bros.
"Samaritan"
On March 14, MGM paused production on the Sylvester Stallone thriller for at least two weeks. The film had been shooting in Atlanta.
Getty Images
"Cinderella"
Sony's modernized take on "Cinderella" from director Kay Cannon and starring Camila Cabello will put its production on hiatus for two weeks due to the travel ban extension to the UK. The film was shooting at Pinewood Studios.
Getty Images
"Fantastic Beasts 3"
The third installment of J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" series that's spun off from the Harry Potter universe will postpone its production that was scheduled to begin on Monday in the U.K. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Katherine Waterston.
Warner Bros.
"The Card Counter"
Paul Schrader's "The Card Counter," starring Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish, shut down production in Los Angeles for five days beginning Monday after the director said on Facebook that a "day player" tested positive for the virus. "Myself, I would have shot through hellfire rain to complete the film," Schrader added. "I'm old and asthmatic, what better way to die than on the job?"
Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
"The Matrix 4"
Production on "The Matrix 4" was temporarily put on hold on Monday, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The sequel starring Keanu Reeves was in production in Berlin, Germany.
Warner Bros.
"First Cow"
After releasing Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow" in limited release on March 6, the distributor announced Monday it will re-release the film in theaters later this year.
A24
"Deerskin"
The theatrical release of the indie film "Deerskin" from director Quentin Dupieux starring Jean Dujardin has been postponed until further notice. Greenwich Entertainment meant to release the film on March 20 after it played at Cannes, TIFF and Fantastic Fest.
Greenwich Entertainment
"Uncharted"
Sony has postponed pre-production for six weeks on “Uncharted,” the film adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas amid coronavirus concerns.
Getty Images/Naughty Dog
"The Climb"
Sony Pictures Classics' indie comedy "The Climb," which played at Sundance this year, was meant to hit theaters March 20 but is now delayed until further notice, it was announced Monday.
Sony Pictures Classics
"Avatar"
The sequels to James Cameron's four "Avatar" sequels delayed shooting in New Zealand indefinitely, according to the film's producer Jon Landau speaking to the New Zealand Herald. The executive team was to fly to Wellington, NZ on Friday but will remain in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus. Landau said he couldn't give an answer as to when production would resume and when the local Kiwi crew could get back to work. "If I told you we are going to know something in two weeks I'd be lying. I might not be wrong - even a broken clock is right twice a day. But I would be lying because I don't know," Landau said. "We're in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the curve."
20th Century Studios
"Black Widow"
Marvel's "Black Widow" starring Scarlett Johansson was moved from its May 1 release date by Disney in accordance with the CDC's recommendation to limit public gatherings. No new release date has been set.
Marvel
"The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Searchlight Studios was meant to release "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci's comedic take on the Charles Dickens novel on May 8. No new release date has been set.
Searchlight Pictures
"The Woman in the Window"
The Amy Adams mystery thriller from director Joe Wright, "The Woman in the Window" was meant to open in theaters on May 15 from 20th Century Studios. No new release date has been set.
20th Century Studios
"Bull"
The theatrical release of the Annie Silverstein indie drama "Bull" was postponed from its March 20 release and will now open on VOD and digital on May 1. The film has toured the festival circuit since making its debut at Cannes in 2019.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Minions: The Rise of Gru"
The latest "Minions" movie "The Rise of Gru" was postponed from its release date on July 3. Illumination Entertainment's Paris office was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus, so the film was not able to be finished in time. The film is currently unset.
Universal
"Tape"
Deborah Kampmeier’s sexual exploitation revenge drama "Tape" will be released in a theatrical model via an online platform beginning Thursday, March 26th, Full Moon Films announced on Thursday.
Brainstorm Media
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film will be released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2, the company announced on Thursday.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27th theatrical release of "Working Man" has been cancelled due to the theater closures, and the film will now premiere on May 5 via Video On Demand, distributor Brainstorm Media announced on Thursday.
Full Moon Films
"Wonder Woman 1984"
The sequel to "Wonder Woman" starring Gal Gadot will now hit theaters on Aug. 14 after being pushed back from its June 5 release date.
Warner Bros.
"Scoob!"
"Scoob!," the animated prequel film about a young Shaggy and Scooby Doo, was postponed indefinitely from its May 15 release date. No new release date has been set.
Warner Animation
"In the Heights"
The movie musical based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage production "In the Heights" was postponed by Warner Bros. indefinitely from its June 26 release date. No new date has been set.
Warner Bros.
"Malignant"
"Malignant," a horror film from director James Wan, was pushed indefinitely from its release date on Aug. 14 to clear the way for "Wonder Woman 1984" to open at the tail end of the summer.
Getty Images
“Mulan,” “No Time to Die” and “Wonder Woman 1984” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads
J. Clara Chan
Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan