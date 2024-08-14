‘Coraline’ Score Returns to Vinyl With Mondo’s 15th Anniversary Edition

“Coraline” is back.

For the 15th anniversary of Henry Selick’s stop-motion masterpiece, the film is returning to theaters (in newly remastered 3D, no less). It is also getting a ton of killer new merchandise, including the re-release of Bruno Coulais’ score, courtesy of our friends at Mondo. Yes, after years of the record “being one of the most sought-after titles in Mondo’s back-catalog,” it has finally returned.

This new release boasts “hand-assembled, custom packaging design, featuring gatefold artwork by Dylan Aldaine and cover art courtesy of Laika themselves.” Plus, when you open the package, it reveals a “pop-up replica of the Pink Palace Apartments engineered by Mondo’s Jordan Christianson.”

“When Laika came to us with the idea of doing a new album layout for the 15th anniversary, we took a slightly different approach: How can we make this version larger than life? And when we learned that the theatrical anniversary run would be in 3D, doing a pop-up gatefold seemed like the obvious answer,” said Cam Dean, Mondo music label manager.

When asked what he is most excited about with this new release, especially when it comes to “Coraline” fans, Dean answered: “This new version is just so much fun, and I can’t wait for people to hold it in person and see how it looks and feels. Even if you own our previous version of ‘Coraline,’ this one is not to be missed.”

As to whether or not Mondo will be celebrating the “Coraline” anniversary in other ways, Dean added, “While I’m not quite at liberty to say what our other departments may or may not have in the works at the moment — I can say that this is an IP that is near and dear to the heart of the brand, and one that we’re always extremely grateful that Laika has entrusted us to stylize and give the ‘Mondo treatment’ to.”

Dean encourages eagle-eyed fans to keep one of those eyes on Mondo’s social media feeds and newsletters.

And you can order this new version of “Coraline” right now.