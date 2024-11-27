An aspiring Alabama country singer might be thrown in the slammer after he broke the conditions of his bond by attending the 2024 Country Music Awards.

Austin Tanner walked the red carpet for the awards show, which took place on Nov. 20 at the Bridgetown Arena in Nashville — and six days later, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest since he isn’t allowed to leave Alabama without permission.

In fact, Tanner even posted photos of his night out with his wife to social media. “First CMA Awards,” he wrote on Instagram last week. “Last night was nothing short of magical as we walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards. This moment marked a dream come true!”

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi noted this week that Tanner was fully aware of the bond restrictions, pointing out that he was previously allowed to travel to Florida for business back in June after he asked the court.

“Given that the defendant was well versed in the travel conditions of his bond, and given his public disregard for those restrictions, the state seeks to revoke his bond,” Rossi said in his motion, obtained by TheWrap.

After Tanner went on his trip to Tennessee, the DA’s Office submitted a motion on Monday requesting that the judge revoke Tanner’s bond, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest as of Tuesday.

The “All We Need” artist’s current predicament began when he was indicted on fraud and theft charges in April. A grand jury indicted Tanner on two counts of first-degree insurance fraud, theft of property and attempted theft. He was subsequently released on $20,000 bond and was supposed to appear in court for a deposition hearing on Thursday, but it was “abruptly rescheduled” the same morning as the CMAs.

Tanner’s attorney Frederick Helmsing said his client’s hearing was postponed “due to the complexity of the case, issues over matters of law and ongoing investigations,” according to People.

His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4, where Rossi will review the motion. TheWrap has reached out to Mobile County authorities for further comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this reporting.