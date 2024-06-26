Country Music Star Toby Keith to Be Honored on NBC Special 6 Months After His Death

Country music legend Toby Keith will be honored with a two-hour concert special by NBC, the network announced Wednesday. “Toby Keith: An American Icon” will be filmed at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The star-studded event takes place just over 6 months after the star’s tragic death from cancer on Feb 5, following a 2-year battle with cancer.

The show will feature appearances by industry heavyweights including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, The War And Treaty and more.

As one of the most successful country music artists of all time, Keith has garnered 42 top-10 hits, 33 #1’s, 44 million albums sold, 100 million BMI performances and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing. His biggest hits include “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American),” and “I Love This Bar.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on June 28 on Ticketmaster. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses, and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals and the top rated in the Southeast.

“Toby Keith: American Icon,” is produced by UMG Nashville’s Sing Me Back Home Productions and ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in association with Alex Coletti Productions. Cindy Mabe, Dawn Gates, and Harper Grae are executive producers for Sing Me Back Home Productions in partnership with Mercury Studios executive producers Alice Webb and Barak Moffitt; Adam Reed and Jordana Hochman are executive producers for Thinkfactory; Alex Coletti is executive producer for Alex Coletti Productions; TK Kimbrell and R.A.Clark also serve as executive producers.