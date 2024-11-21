Morgan Wallen Wins Entertainer of the Year at 2024 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music kicked off Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The Country Music Awards are held in each in Music City in honor of the year’s top performers and entertainers.

This year’s event was hosted by Luke Combs, former NFL star Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson and aired live on ABC. “Love Somebody” singer Morgan Wallen led the group with 7 nominations and ultimately won Entertainer of the Year despite not attending the awards.

Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson each had 5 nominations, and Post Malone and Wilson had 4.

See the complete list of winners below.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey; Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen); Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Watermelon Moonshine” — Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album of the Year

“Deeper Well” — Kacey Musgraves; Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

“Fathers & Sons” — Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Higher” — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

“ Leather” — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“Whitsitt Chapel” — Jelly Roll; Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

Song of the Year

“Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum; Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson; Songwriter: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini featuring Noah Kahan; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

“I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves; Producer: Zach Bryan

“Man Made a Bar” — Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church; Producer: Joey Moi

“you look like you love me” — Ella Langley featuring Riley Green; Producer: Will Bundy

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

“Dirt Cheap” — Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen; Director: Chris Villa

“I’m Not Pretty” — Megan Moroney; Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

“The Painter” — Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” — Lainey Wilson; Director: Patrick Tracy

New Artist of the Year