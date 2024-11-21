Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone to Headline While Travis Scott ‘Designs the Desert’

The lineup for Coachella 2025 has landed and the expected big names are indeed big.

Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone are set to headline the festival — held as always at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California — on April 11-13 and April 18-20. But the announcement comes with the curious addition of Travis Scott, who isn’t actually given a specific slot in the lineup. Instead, the Texas-born rapper-singer “designs the desert.” Stay tuned to find out what exactly that means.

Meanwhile, the headliners (and the desert-designer) will be joined by some equally heavy hitters. Day one features Missy Elliot, LISA, Benson Boone, FKA Twigs, Marías, and Prodigy. On Day 2 expect Charli XCX, The Original Misfits, Anitta, Clairo, and Japanese Breakfast. Day 3 features Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jennie, Junior H, and Shaboozey.

See the full lineup below:

This is Lady Gaga’s second time headlining; Her debut was in 2017, when she stepped in for Beyoncé who pulled out from her headlining gig due to her pregnancy. She’s also coming off a year that saw her star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker: Folié a Deux” and performing at the Paris Olympics.

Post Malone is also a second-timer, having headlined back in 2018, and that’s on top of several guest appearances in the years since. Coachella 2025 happens while he’s on the road for his recently announced “Big Ass Stadium Tour.”

Green Day will enjoy their first headlining experience as a band in 2025.

For Scott, his run at Coachella comes after a number of failed starts. Originally, he was set to headline back in 2020 before the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in 2022 he was scheduled to headline again but after the crowd crushing fatality at his Astroworld Festival the year before he was again removed. Fingers cross he doesn’t drop out again — if only so we can find out just what the heck “designs the desert” means.