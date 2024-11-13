Lady Gaga Joins ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Cast

Lady Gaga is headed to Nevermore Academy.

The singer and actress has officially joined the cast of “Wednesday” Season 2, TheWrap has learned. No details have been disclosed about Gaga’s character so far.

Fresh off of starring in “Joker 2,” Gaga will join returning “Wednesday” stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa and Georgie Farmer, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, who have been upped to series regulars.

Beyond Gaga, new additions for Season 2 include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Noah Taylor, Evie Templeton and Owen Painter, who all join as series regulars.

TheWrap has reached out to representatives for Gaga and Netflix for comment.

EW first reported the news.

