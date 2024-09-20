‘Wednesday’ Behind-the-Scenes Look Teases Bigger, ‘More Twisted’ Season 2

Netflix has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes look at Season 2 of “Wednesday,” which is slated to premiere in 2025.

Thursday’s sneak peek features stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán; director Tim Burton; and co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, as well as various looks at the new episodes’ sets and extras.

“This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you could ever imagine,” Zeta-Jones says in the 48-second teaser.

“If we showed you anymore, your eyes would bleed,” Ortega adds. “I’m not that generous.”

Production on the new season in Ireland began back in May.

In addition to Ortega, Zeta-Jones and Guzmán, Emma Myers, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa and Georgie Farmer return for Season 2. Other series regulars include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Noah Taylor, Evie Templeton and Owen Painter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYVBPT3RViM

Guest stars include Jamie McShane (who was bumped down from a series regular spot), Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.

In addition to Gough, Millar and Burton, executive producers on “Wednesday” include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman and Meredith Averill. Ortega is also set to serve as a producer for Season 2, with Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson directing.

“Wednesday” Season 2 returns to Netflix is 2025. Season 1 is currently available to stream.