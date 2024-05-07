Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper and Noah Taylor are among the new additions to the “Wednesday” Season 2 cast as filming on the Netflix series’ second season is now underway in Ireland.

Buscemi, Piper and Taylor join the Netflix series as series regulars alongside Evie Templeton (“Return to Silent Hill,” “Lord of Misrule”) and Owen Painter (“Tiny Beautiful Things,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”).

Amid the new cast additions, Season 1 series regulars Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe — one of Wednesday’s romantic interests — as well as Naomi J Ogawa have exited the show, while Jamie McShane has been bumped down to a guest star.

Season 2 of “Wednesday,” which has officially begun production in Ireland, is also set to feature “Back to the Future” Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film “The Addams Family,” as a guest star.

The cast and crew of “Wednesday” Season 2 in Ireland (Netflix)

Additional guest stars include Joanna Lumley (“Fool Me Once,” “Absolutely Fabulous”), Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld,” “Crash”), Frances O’Connor (“The Missing,” “The Twelve”), Haley Joel Osment (“The Kominsky Method,” “Somebody I Used to Know”), Heather Matarazzo (“The Princess Diaries,” “Scream”) and Joonas Suotamo.

After starring in the freshman season, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo have been upped to series regulars for Season 2, joining returning stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa and Georgie Farmer.

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces,” creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a join statement of the new additions.

The first season of “Wednesday,” which followed the start of Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, currently stands as Netflix’s most-watched English TV series to date with 252.10 million views.

Gough and Millar serve as EPs alongside Tim Burton, who also serves as a director, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman and Meredith Averill. Ortega is also set to serve as a producer for Season 2. Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson will direct episodes of Season 2.

With Hynes White exiting the series and McShane bumped down to a guest star, it’s evident that Season 2 will move away from the love triangle surrounding Wednesday in the freshman installment. Ortega has been outspoken about her criticism of the romantic storyline and revealed last summer the show would be “ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday.”