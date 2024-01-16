“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega teased a “bigger” and “more action-packed” Season 2 of her Netflix hit Monday night.

“I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie, which is nice,” Ortega told E! News during the red carpet for “Live From E!: Emmys,” which was hosted by Laverne Cox.

In the same interview, the actor also revealed that she had seen some scripts for the new season. “We’re definitely leaning into more horror,” Ortega said.

The actress serves as an executive producer on “Wednesday” Season 2 and has been vocal about her desire to move away from the love triangle aspect of the show’s first season.

The show debuted in November 2022 and became the most-watched Netflix series ever, surpassing the viewership of even “Stranger Things.” To that end, the streamer is no doubt investing heavily in Season 2, which explains the “each episode is like a movie” comparison.

Little is known about “Wednesday” Season 2, but filming is due to get underway this year ahead of a likely 2025 release. The renewal came in January of 2023 after the horror-comedy’s whirlwind success on Netflix.

Season 2 isn’t the end to this particular Tim Burton-executive produced universe. A spin-off that revolves around Uncle Fester is reportedly in development. Fred Armisen portrays the beloved uncle in the Netflix original.

Ortega was one of the nominees for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Eligible shows had to release the majority of their episodes between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, which is why the November of 2022 hit “Wednesday” was a contender. Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the awards show that typically takes place in mid-September was postponed to January of this year.

Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Ortega was up against Christina Applegate in Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” Rachel Brosnahan in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Natasha Lyonne in Peacock’s “Poker Face” and Quinta Brunson in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The award ultimately went to Brunson for her role as teacher Janine Teagues.

Brunson could hardly hold back tears as she accepted her award Monday night. “I don’t even know why I’m so emotional. I think, like, the Carol Burnett of it all,” Brunson said, nodding to the fact that the comedy legend was the one who presented her the award.

Ortega also presented the accolade for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie alongside “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph.