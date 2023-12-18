Uncle Fester ‘Wednesday’ Spin-Off in the Works at Netflix

Netflix is looking to expand the universe of its hit series “Wednesday” with a spin-off about Uncle Fester in development at the streamer, TheWrap has learned.

Talks about the potential spin-off, which was first reported by Bloomberg, comes as the show is preparing for production on its highly-anticipated second season to begin in spring 2024.

The outlet emphasized that a potential series is not set in stone, noting that writers would need to outline the story and that the streamer would need to negotiate contracts with talent and align schedules. But it added that Netflix is “eager to establish a pipeline” of “Addams Family”-themed programs to build off of the success of “Wednesday.”

“Wednesday,” which debuted on Netflix in November 2022 and hails from MGM Television and director-executive producer Tim Burton, stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character as she attends Nevermore Academy and attempts to hone her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very much dreaded peer-to-peer relationships.

Shortly after premiering, the Tim Burton-directed limited series set a record for Netflix’s most-viewed English-language TV title in a single week, notching 341.2 million hours viewed.

In addition to Ortega, the show’s cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moos Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus and Naomi Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka.