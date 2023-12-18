‘The Kitchen’ Trailer Reveals Daniel Kaluuya’s Dystopian Directorial Debut for Netflix | Video

The film, which stars Kane Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman, explores inequality in a future London

Netflix has a released a new trailer for Daniel Kaluuya‘s directorial debut, “The Kitchen,” which will premiere on the streamer Jan. 19.

The film takes place in a dystopian London, where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits and all forms of social housing have been eradicated with the exception of The Kitchen, a community that refuses to move out of the place they call home.

The story follows Izi (Kane Robinson), a man living in The Kitchen by necessity who is desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old boy named Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who has lost his mother and is searching for a family, as the unlikely pair struggles for forge a relationship in a system stacked against them.

In addition to Robinson and Bannerman, “The Kitchen” stars Hope Ikpoku Jr, Ian Wright, BackRoad Gee, Cristale, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo.

The film is directed by Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, written by Kaluuya and Joe Murtagh and produced by Kaluuya and Daniel Emmerson.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

