‘Wednesday’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Fret not, fellow outcasts, Netflix’s smash hit “Wednesday” will return for a second season, the streamer announced in a brief video clip Friday – fittingly set to none other than Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.” More misery is coming, the teaser promises, while holding additional details about the cultural phenomenon’s sophomore installment for a later date.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” showrunners, executive producers and co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix’s Tudum. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Since its premiere Nov. 23, the macabre, boarding school-set series has risen through the ranks to become the streamer’s No. 2 most popular English-language show of all time, with roughly 1.24 billion hours viewed within Netflix’s 28-day tabulation window. That means that the Jenna Ortega vehicle has been viewed by more than 182 million households, having crossed the 1 billion hour viewing mark only three weeks after its debut, situating itself behind popular series “Stranger Things 4” and “Squid Game.”

In its consecutive weeks atop the Netflix Top 10, “Wednesday” has also twice broken the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English TV show. That’s not to mention the show’s virality on social media, with recreations of Ortega’s choreographed dance, a slew of makeup trends and commercial merch sellouts.

Hailing from MGM Television and director-executive producer Tim Burton, the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery series follows the title Addams spawn as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to hone her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very much dreaded peer-to-peer relationships.

Gough and Millar previously told TheWrap that Wednesday’s book was far from over, saying that “there’s certainly more stories to tell.”

While the eight-episode season largely ties up any loose ends concerning Wednesday’s fright-filled first year at Nevermore, audiences are treated to a final cliffhanger: With one last flourish on her typewriter, Wednesday spells out “The End?,” and then receives a parting iPhone gift from Percy Hynes White’s love-stricken Xavier. However, on the ride back home, Wednesday receives several texts from an unknown contact featuring two eagle-eyed images of her — one with Tyler (Hunter Doohan) at Weathervane and another with Xavier giving her the very phone she’s currently holding — along with the message “I’m watching you 👀.” The last message the audience glimpses is a GIF caricature of her, signature braids and uniform, that’s comically murdered by a butcher’s knife to the head, replacing her eyes with crosses and spilling the background with blood.

“Honestly, I wish I cared a little more,” Wednesday concludes in the video announcement. Let the torture of the wait commence!