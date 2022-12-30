A Russian teen figure skater’s move-for-move recreation of Jenna Ortega’s viral “Wednesday” dance at the 2023 Russian Figure Staking Championships is having a viral moment of its own.

Kamila Valieva‘s routine began with just the 16-year-old’s hand peeking out from the stands as Thing, then she climbed onto the ice clad in a frilled black dress like the one Wednesday Addams wore to a school dance in episode 4 of the Netflix series. She also copied Ortega’s braids, pale makeup and blank facial expression.

The opening moments were skated to Danny Elfman’s theme music for the show, and then switched to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” where Valieva channeled Ortega’s now iconic dance moves.

She ended with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” the song that the “Poker Face” singer chose for her own Wednesday dance tribute. Watch the whole routine in the video above.

Valieva received 247.32 points from the judges for her short program and free skate, but lost out to 15-year-old Sofia Akateva in the women’s senior championship division, Billboard reported. The competition was held Dec. 22 – 25 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

The teenage skater made headlines at the Winter Olympics in February when she tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine. The test was taken on Dec. 25, 2021, but was only reported on Feb. 8 after the then-15-year-old helped her team to a gold medal at Beijing 2022. The investigation is still underway. At the time, Valieva said that there must have been a mix-up with grandfather’s heart medicine.

Valieva is the current world record holder for the women’s short program, free skating, and total scores. She has set nine world records so far and is the first female skater to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.