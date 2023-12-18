MGM+ is expanding into Latin America as part of a new licensing deal that will offer content from Lionsgate and Starz to subscribers at no extra cost to their current subscription.

Starting in January, legacy Lionsgate+ subscribers who joined via Prime Video Channels in Brazil and Mexico will gain access to MGM+ for R$14.9 ($3) per month and MX$59 ($3.42) per month, respectively.

The Amazon-owned streaming service will be rebranded to MGM+ across Latin America to align with the change that occurred in the U.S. and European Union. MGM+ is currently the European Union’s second highest ranking Prime Video channel.

With the addition of the Latin American market, Lionsgate and Starz content will be available to MGM+ viewers in 24 countries around the world, including Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Uruguay.

MGM+ in Latin America will become the exclusive home of Starz TV series including “Power,” “Power Book I-IV,” “Black Mafia Family,” “The Serpent Queen,” and “Spartacus” and film franchises such as “The Hunger Games,” “Kill Bill,” “Saw, “”Twilight,” and the films of “Tyler Perry.” Other available content will include “Mad Man,” “Nashville” and “Weeds.”

“The expansion of MGM+ in the Latin American market further cements Amazon’s commitment to invest in and grow the MGM+ brand, and to enhance the subscriber experience,” Prime Video Studios vice president of corporate strategy Chris Brearton said in a statement.