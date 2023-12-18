George Santos is a huge fan of Bowen Yang’s impression of him on “Saturday Night Live,” but he doesn’t want Yang playing him in HBO’s planned biopic. Although, that’s mostly because Santos is confident that “that movie’s not ever gonna happen.”

After many days of hype on social media, Santos’ interview with Ziwe released on Monday morning, full of pointed questions at the former congressman (who in the interview emphasized that he was “never a politician”). But Ziwe also made sure to throw in some fun questions, including asking for Santos’ opinion of Yang’s impression.

Santos immediately argued that Yang “deserves an EGOT” for it, but turned serious when Ziwe asked whether Santos would support Yang playing him in the movie about his political career.

“That movie’s not ever gonna happen,” he said bluntly. When pressed on why, Santos angrily asserted that “The book has no perspective of me or anybody close to me. It’s a f—ing fiction.”

At that, Ziwe sniped back that “You love fiction.”

The book Santos is referring to is Mark Chiusano’s “The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos,” which was released Nov. 28. Just days after Santos’ expulsion from congress, it was announced that HBO had optioned the rights to turn the book into a film.

According to the book’s official description, it covers “humble years spent in Brazil, to glamorous nights on the west side of Manhattan, to the stunning small-time scams employed to ease his slippery climb up the American society ladder.”

The movie will be executive produced by Frank Rich, who worked on both “Veep” and “Succession” and spent decades writing for the New York Times.

In the interview, Santos said viewers shouldn’t expect to see him strutting his stuff on a future season of “Dancing With the Stars — taking swipes at Sean Spicer in the process. When Ziwe asked if he would consider “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” he noted he hasn’t received that invite just yet.

You can watch Ziwe’s full interview with George Santos — which apparently, he asked to be paid for three times — in the video above.