In the wake of George Santos being ousted from the U.S. House of Representatives, John Oliver agreed that Santos “never belonged in Congress.” But there is one place Oliver believes Santos belongs: Bravo.

During Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver sped through some of Santos’ biggest and most bizarre news stories. Those ranged from when he implied his niece had been kidnapped from a Queens’ playground due to Santos’ stance on China to his claim that his mother died during 9/11, a story that was proven to be false.

“That kind of messiness isn’t just ‘friends of’ behavior. It’s full-on Housewife,” Oliver said using lingo from the “Real Housewives” Bravo reality franchise.

The late night host went on to say that Santos was “unmatched” at giving the general public “A+ headlines” for his unpredictable behavior.

“I’m just saying, Santos clearly didn’t deliver for his constituents, but he delivered hard for the rest of us,” Oliver continued. “I don’t want him to be in my government, and I don’t want to sit next to him on an airplane, but I definitely want him in Andy Cohen’s menagerie of damaged human beings. Call this man now, Cohen, and pay him what he’s worth.”

Earlier in the episode, the HBO host was impressed at Santos for his illegal use of campaign money, admitting that he couldn’t get mad at the politician for “vibing out on diva s–t.” In the report that eventually led to Santos being removed from office, it was found he used campaign money on Sephora, a vacation to the Hamptons, a Las Vegas honeymoon and OnlyFans.

“If you’re going to do something you’re not supposed to do, that is the way to f–king do it,” Oliver said.

On Friday, the House expelled Santos with a vote of 311 to 114. This was the third vote against the politician, but the only one that led to any change. With this upheaval, Santos became only the third person to be ousted from Congress since the Civil War.